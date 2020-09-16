Sony has finally announced the pricing and availability for the PlayStation 5 during its latest PS 5 Showcase event that’s just concluded.

If you’ve been following the leaks and rumours around the PlayStation 5’s expected pricing, you’ll already know what’s coming next because the rumours were right.

The PlayStation 5 is priced starting at $499. That’s the price for the standard PS 5. The digital edition is slightly more affordable at $399. Obviously, at that price, the PlayStation 5 won’t really compete against the Xbox Series S which is priced at $299.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the Xbox Series S isn’t a flagship next-gen console. It’s going to be considerably less powerful than the Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on the other hand, has all the power of the PlayStation 5, but without a disc reader. Personally, I think it makes sense for the console to be priced higher than the Series S based on that.

Anyway, Sony also announced the launch dates for the consoles. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12, one day before the Xbox Series X|S, in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. However, the rest of the world won’t have to wait too long, with a launch set for November 19.

So what do you think about the PS 5’s pricing structure? Are you thinking of getting the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S? Let us know in the comments down below.