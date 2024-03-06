Sci-Fi Survival Game Alters Reveals Gameplay; Coming to Xbox Game Pass

In another dry Xbox event, we got a breath of fresh air with a unique gameplay trailer. Alters is an emotional sci-fi game that is coming to Microsoft Xbox and PC Game Pass. Alters has been made by renowned 11 Bit Studios who previously worked on The Thaumaturge (Review) and Frostpunk. According to the trailer, the game is set to be released on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for the console in 2024.

Alters: A Brief Overview of Its Many Sides

In Alters, you play as Jan Dolski, a worker who creates alternative versions of himself in a desperate attempt to escape from a planet where even sun rays can prove deadly. The game features a unique blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements. It is heavily inspired by the developer’s critically acclaimed creation This War of Mine.

Image Courtesy: 11 Bit Studios

The only problem is ‘you cannot keep everyone happy‘. Interact with the Quantum Computer and make changes to your past using the Alters. Use your Death Stranding-like suit to explore the planet to discover more. Move your mobile base and try to escape the planet before death draws near.

Alters will be available on PlayStation 5, PC (Steam, GOG, Epic), and Xbox Series X|S apart from the Game Pass. The release date has not been confirmed yet, but it is set for a 2024 release. You can also wishlist the game on the Alters official website.

