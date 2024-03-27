Phil Spencer Might Bring Epic and Other Game Stores to Xbox Consoles

If you woke me up one day and said, “Hey, do you want to buy this obscure yet fun indie from a random game store on your Xbox?” I probably would’ve laughed in your face. Or maybe sat down and told you about platform exclusivity. However, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming, shares how this idea should become a reality.

In an interview with Polygon at the yearly Game Developers Conference, Phil Spencer discussed his desire to remove the console’s closed ecosystem. Historically, consoles have only allowed you to purchase games from their storefront. This applies to all major players like PlayStation and Xbox. Phil Spencer wants to change this closed nature of consoles.

When asked about whether he believes stores like Epic Games Store and Itch.io can come to Xbox, he was very receptive. Spencer further mentioned that console gamers would benefit from the same level of freedom PC users have and see ‘real value in that.’ Considering its history as a Windows company, it won’t surprise anyone if Xbox allows other game stores on its platform. This should effectively help them grow the stagnant Xbox sales.

He also claims that earlier console makers would subsidize the cost of hardware through game sales, but that isn’t the case anymore. The console market isn’t growing, as more players are shifting towards PCs and handhelds. As such, opening up the platform and scrapping exclusivity will help in the long run.

On paper, Phil Spencer’s claim sounds reasonable. Thanks to the choice of marketplace, PC has an edge over consoles. Hence, opening up the marketplace to other storefronts might ultimately help consoles. But what do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.