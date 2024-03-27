Xbox Cloud Gaming Finally Gets Mouse and Keyboard Support

We often forget that Xbox is a Microsoft product and that it does not even support crucial PC equipment. Well, nearly two years after Microsoft announced keyboard and mouse support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, the blessed day is finally here. The tech giant is starting to preview mouse and keyboard support in Xbox Cloud Gaming for select titles.

Announced in Xbox Insider Release notes, Xbox Cloud Gaming will support mouse and keyboard on all popular methods, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and the Xbox on Windows PCs. Eligible users can access this feature by going to the Xbox Cloud Gaming page and enabling Preview features from their settings.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: M&K Supported Games

As mentioned earlier Xbox Cloud Gaming will only support a few games for now. This includes popular titles like Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and even Halo Infinite. However, players do need to be in full-screen to use their mouse and keyboard. Furthermore, while games like Fortnite only support mouse and keyboard on the browser, titles like Atomic Heart have known issues. Nonetheless, here are all the games that support M&K on Xbox Cloud Gaming:

ARK Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Fortnite

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

Do note that you can press F9 anytime to exit the mouse and keyboard and switch back to the controller. By default, some games will display controller UI elements, so it will take some M&K inputs to register it as a new device.

What do you think about the upcoming Mouse and Keyboard support on Xbox Cloud Gaming? Given that they announced it two years ago, is it too late? Share your thoughts in the comments below.