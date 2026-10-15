Home > News > 007 First Light’s Switch 2 Port Arrives in March 2027 with an Exclusive GoldenEye Suit

007 First Light’s Switch 2 Port Arrives in March 2027 with an Exclusive GoldenEye Suit

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
007 First Light Switch 2 cover image.
Image Credit: IO Interactive
In Short
  • 007 First Light releases on the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 18, 2027.
  • Pre-order bonuses include a Nintendo-exclusive GoldenEye suit and the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.
  • The game is available to pre-order digitially from the Nintendo Store and physically from retailers at $69.99.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

After two delays, IO Interactive has confirmed that 007 First Light will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on March 18, 2027. The port includes an exclusive GoldenEye pre-order suit and other bonuses previously announced for the game’s 2026 debut. The developers originally intended to release the game in September, but delayed it to March to deliver a more polished experience.

According to IO Interactive’s latest blog, published on October 14, 2026, 007 First Light’s Switch 2 port is now available to pre-order for $69.99 through the Nintendo Store and retailers like Amazon. As with the original May 2026 release, pre-ordering 007 First Light on Nintendo Switch 2 gets you a free Deluxe Edition upgrade.

007 First Light Switch 2 all bonuses.
Image Credit: IO Interactive

The Deluxe Edition includes Gleaming Lighter, Gleaming Earphones, Gleaming Dart Gun, and Gleaming Pen gadgets, and the following four outfits inspired by multiple James Bond films:

  • Day of the Dead
  • Desert Explorer
  • Silent Anchor
  • Gentleman Operator

The Switch 2 port also launches with all of 007 First Light’s free DLC, including the Valhalla Protocol TacSim update, New Game+, Photo Mode, new cosmetics, and more. Furthermore, if you buy the Amazon-exclusive Specialist Edition, you’ll also get the Classic Tuxedo outfit alongisde the GoldenEye suit, worn by Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye.

IO Interactive also released a new trailer for the Switch 2 port, showcasing various 007 First Light missions with the GoldenEye suit. While the developers haven’t confirmed the port’s performance, it should run above 30 fps, as seen in the Switch 2 release date trailer.

Overall, you’re getting a massive amount of content with your Switch 2 pre-order at launch. More updates are already on the way, as IO Interactive has already confirmed new story DLC for 007 First Light, focused on one of the game’s supporting characters Bawma.

That said, are you joining the MI6 when IO Interactive’s new James Bond game hits Switch 2 on March 18, 2027? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Valor Mortis Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 12, 2026
Valor Mortis Skips Pre-Orders, but PS Plus Players Can Try It Free at Launch
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 6, 2026
Metro Redux Gets Free Next-Gen Update Ahead of Metro 2039 Release
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 1, 2026
007 First Light Free DLC Out Now with Valhalla Protocol, New Game Plus, and More
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 1, 2026
#Tags
gaming
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games
    Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Epic Games Launches New ‘Vibe-Coded’ Launcher Built to Be Faster Than Steam
    Epic Games Launches New ‘Vibe-Coded’ Launcher Built to Be Faster Than Steam
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Marvel Rivals October 15 Patch Notes: All Hallows' Glow Event, Halloween Skins, and More
    Marvel Rivals October 15 Patch Notes: All Hallows' Glow Event, Halloween Skins, and More
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Fortnite Yeat Collab Officially Announced, Dropping October 15
    Fortnite Yeat Collab Officially Announced, Dropping October 15
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Leaker Finally Stops All Leaks 'For Now' After $30 Million Goal Falls Short
    GTA 6 Leaker Finally Stops All Leaks 'For Now' After $30 Million Goal Falls Short
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Rockstar Promises Fans Won't Have to Wait Another 8 Years for Its Next Game
    Rockstar Promises Fans Won't Have to Wait Another 8 Years for Its Next Game
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Rockstar Has GTA 6's Online Mode Planned for a 2027 Release
    Rockstar Has GTA 6's Online Mode Planned for a 2027 Release
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary