007 First Light’s Switch 2 Port Arrives in March 2027 with an Exclusive GoldenEye Suit

After two delays, IO Interactive has confirmed that 007 First Light will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on March 18, 2027. The port includes an exclusive GoldenEye pre-order suit and other bonuses previously announced for the game’s 2026 debut. The developers originally intended to release the game in September, but delayed it to March to deliver a more polished experience.

According to IO Interactive’s latest blog, published on October 14, 2026, 007 First Light’s Switch 2 port is now available to pre-order for $69.99 through the Nintendo Store and retailers like Amazon. As with the original May 2026 release, pre-ordering 007 First Light on Nintendo Switch 2 gets you a free Deluxe Edition upgrade.

Image Credit: IO Interactive

The Deluxe Edition includes Gleaming Lighter, Gleaming Earphones, Gleaming Dart Gun, and Gleaming Pen gadgets, and the following four outfits inspired by multiple James Bond films:

Day of the Dead

Desert Explorer

Silent Anchor

Gentleman Operator

The Switch 2 port also launches with all of 007 First Light’s free DLC, including the Valhalla Protocol TacSim update, New Game+, Photo Mode, new cosmetics, and more. Furthermore, if you buy the Amazon-exclusive Specialist Edition, you’ll also get the Classic Tuxedo outfit alongisde the GoldenEye suit, worn by Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye.

IO Interactive also released a new trailer for the Switch 2 port, showcasing various 007 First Light missions with the GoldenEye suit. While the developers haven’t confirmed the port’s performance, it should run above 30 fps, as seen in the Switch 2 release date trailer.

Overall, you’re getting a massive amount of content with your Switch 2 pre-order at launch. More updates are already on the way, as IO Interactive has already confirmed new story DLC for 007 First Light, focused on one of the game’s supporting characters Bawma.

That said, are you joining the MI6 when IO Interactive’s new James Bond game hits Switch 2 on March 18, 2027? Tell us in the comments section below.