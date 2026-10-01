007 First Light Free DLC Out Now with Valhalla Protocol, New Game Plus, and More

IO Interactive has added a massive update to 007 First Light, titled Extended Operations, including New Game+, the highly anticipated Photo Mode, Extended Operations, and much more for free. The best part is, this free Update 1.30 is available to download now.

According to IO Interactive’s blog, 007 First Light’s Extended Operations DLC brings New Game+ to the single-player experience, letting you replay every mission with all gadgets and outfits unlocked. Furthermore, 007 First Light’s New Game+ also features a new ’00’ difficulty for experienced spies.

Next, you can finally use 007 First Light’s Photo Mode with the latest Extended Operations update, pose James Bond and play with camera settings, overlays, filters, and visual effects to capture the perfect shot.

Image Credit: IO Interactive

IO Interactive has also added the Valhalla Protocol TacSim activity to 007 First Light, which lets you drive the Aston Martin Valhalla through the scenic landscape of Slovakia and earn the highest score to win by showing off your driving skills.

The new TacSim Operation added to the update, called ‘Jungle Heist’, takes you back to the Pearl Hotel in Vietnam, where Bond previously saved Theresa Lorca from Damien’s army in one of 007 First Light’s main missions.

Additionally, new outfits and weapons have also been added to 007 First Light’s TacSim mode with the new update, and they include the following:

Storm 12 Gauge (Clearance Level 20)

Squire Marksman Rifle (Clearance Level 18)

Observant Spy Outfit (Unlocked by default)

Leisure Beam Outfit (Unlocked by default)

First Class Outfit (Unlocked by default)

Dr. Selina Tan’s TacSim arena just got another upgrade with Jack the Bulldog from the 007 movies joining MI6 to celebrate 007 First Light reaching 7 million wishlists. IO Interactive has also improved combat fidelity and introduced 700+ fixes to the James Bond experience. Since Update 1.30 is available now, here’s the download size on each platform:

PlayStation 5: 11.9 GB

11.9 GB PC: 14 GB

14 GB Xbox Series: 13.5 GB

That said, are you excited to renew your Licence to Kill in 007 First Light with the Extended Operations update? Let us know.