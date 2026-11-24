God of War fans will get to see another familiar face when Kratos and Atreus make their live-action debut. Deborah Ann Woll, who portrayed Faye in God of War Ragnarok, is returning as the character in Prime Video’s upcoming God of War TV series. The actress is also set to lead the next video game in the franchise, God of War Laufey.

According to a new report from Variety published on November 23, 2026, Deborah Ann Woll has joined the cast of Amazon’s God of War live-action adaptation. The actress, also known for playing Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil, will reprise her role as Faye, the late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus.

Woll will play the titular character in the upcoming God of War Laufey, which was delayed and is now scheduled to release in May 2027. She even performed motion capture for the role. With her latest casting, fans will get to see her portrayal of Faye beyond the video games.

Motion capture for Faye in God of War Laufey | Image Credit: Sony (via YouTube/PlayStation)

However, Woll’s screen time in the TV series might be somewhat limited. Faye was already deceased at the beginning of God of War (2018), and it was her death that set Kratos and Atreus on their journey through the Norse realms, which also serves as the premise of the live-action series.

It remains to be seen how much of Faye’s backstory the live-action adaptation will explore. Woll isn’t the only actor reprising her role from the games, either. Alastair Duncan is also returning as Mimir. The God of War TV series cast includes Dave Bautista as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor.

Production on the God of War live-action series resumed in late October after Dave Bautista replaced Ryan Hurst, who suffered an injury on set earlier this year. Prime Video has already ordered two seasons of the show, which will be filmed back-to-back. However, an official premiere date has yet to be announced.