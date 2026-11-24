It took just four days for GTA 6 to make history on PlayStation. Sony has officially crowned Rockstar’s latest open-world title its biggest game launch ever, with more than 39 million unique players on PS5 alone. And that isn’t the only PlayStation record GTA 6 has broken since its release.

In an official PlayStation Blog post published on November 23, 2026, Sony confirmed that GTA 6’s launch surpassed previous game launches across three decades and five console generations. The company also shared several milestones achieved between November 19 and November 22.

GTA 6’s record-breaking PlayStation launch. | Image Credit: Sony (Edited by Beebom)

GTA 6 also broke PlayStation’s all-time concurrent player record. In other words, GTA 6 attracted more simultaneous players than any multiplayer, free-to-play, or single-player title in PlayStation history. However, Sony hasn’t disclosed the exact peak concurrent player count.

It seems players aren’t in any hurry to leave the state of Leonida in GTA 6, either. PS5 players collectively logged a staggering 683 million hours of gameplay during the opening weekend, averaging 17.4 hours per player.

But GTA 6 isn’t just keeping existing PS5 owners busy. Sony recorded its biggest single-day surge in newly connected PS5 consoles since the console’s debut, excluding year-end holiday periods. What’s more, GTA 6 was the first game played on 70% of new PS5 consoles since the game’s release.

While Sony’s figures represent unique players rather than copies sold, a recent report from Alinea Analytics offers further insight into the scale of the launch. The analytics firm estimated that GTA 6 sold nearly 45 million copies across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during its opening four days, generating more than $4 billion in revenue.

Perhaps the most impressive part of these achievements is that GTA 6 has managed all this with its single-player campaign alone. With a potential PC release and GTA 6 Online still ahead, Rockstar’s record-breaking launch could be just the beginning.