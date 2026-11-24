Fortnite v43.11 is on its way and is the last major update for the Treasure Hunters Mini Season before Chapter 8 begins. Epic Games will soon take the servers offline for maintenance, rendering the game inaccessible. If you’re wondering about downtime details for v43.11 and when you can jump back into Battle Royale or Fortnite Zero Build, we have all the information you need.

On November 23, Fortnite Status posted on X, revealing that update v43.11 would be officially released on November 24, 2026, with downtime starting at 4 AM ET. The servers and matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the update goes live. At this time, you cannot access any part of the game.

Fortnite Downtime Icon in Front of Storm | Image Credit: Epic Games

If you open your Epic Games Launcher on PC before the downtime is complete, the text “Server Offline” appears under the Fortnite title. If you’re still in a match at this time, using one of the rarest Sprites in Fortnite, this is your cue to extract it before losing it mid-game.

When Does Fortnite Downtime End Today (November 24)?

Based on official details, the Fortnite downtime for v43.11 is expected to end at 5:30 AM ET today, after lasting 90 minutes. Epic Games will officially announce when the downtime and subsequent update for v43.11 have been completed. Remember to update your game to the latest version while downtime is active to be able to jump into the game as soon as it ends.

In terms of new content, the update v43.11 will add files for the upcoming Fortnite live event that’s scheduled for December 5, 2026. As announced by EpicTofuChris on X, files related to the upcoming “Golden Week” are also going to be added. Players will be able to obtain golden-themed rewards, starting November 28, 2026, which includes skins and other cosmetics.

Golden Captain X striking a pose. Image Credit: Epic Games (Screenshot by Beebom)

No new Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites Mini Season are expected to be added with this update; the same can be said for map and loot pool changes. We could see minor changes made to the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Loot Pool weapons stats, but that should be it.

That’s all the details you need to know about the Fortnite downtime for update v43.11. Check out our Fortnite server status guide to stay up to date with all server-related maintenance issues and keep track of when the next downtime occurs.