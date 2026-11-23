The infamous Rockstar hacker Arion Kurtaj, who leaked major GTA 6 development footage in 2022, has been released on licence just a week after entering custody on November 16, 2026. Judge Turner of Woolwich Crown Court, UK, sentenced him to seven years today but released him immediately, as he had already served most of his sentence.

According to the BBC’s report, published on November 23, 2026, Arion Kurtaj has been released on license with a Serious Crime Prevention Order, which will last five years. The GTA 6 hacker pleaded guilty last week to attacks on companies such as Rockstar, Uber, Revolut, and more.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, Mr Justice Turner gave him a final warning before his release: “You are a very talented young man. Don’t let this happen again.” In addition to this warning, he’s also banned from using Telegram and Discord. However, he can still use computers and even play Rockstar’s newest game.

The defence team for GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj said his autism led him to become deeply absorbed in the online world, where he felt more comfortable and able to function. That eventually led to the big Rockstar hack in 2022, which he allegedly did using an Amazon Fire Stick plugged into his hotel room television.

They also revealed that he was introduced to game cheating before connecting with people involved in hacking. Furthermore, the Rockstar hack also revealed that GTA 6 would have the first female protagonist in the series’ history, now revealed to be Lucia Caminos.

As a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, Kurtaj breached Rockstar’s systems in September 2022, stealing around 90 clips of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay, revealing both Jason and Lucia. He also threatened to leak the game’s source code unless Rockstar contacted him, costing the studio $5 million.

However, with the Judge’s warning and the release on licence, he hopefully will not revert to his old ways and instead play the game normally like the rest of the world.