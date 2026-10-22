Home > News > EA Shuts Down BioWare, Pulls Plug on the next Mass Effect

EA Shuts Down BioWare, Pulls Plug on the next Mass Effect

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover image with the BioWare logo.
Image Credit: BioWare
In Short
  • Electronic Arts is shutting down BioWare, the legendary studio behind Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and more.
  • The studio is also ending early development of the next Mass Effect game.
  • This comes amid EA’s total restructuring following its $55 billion Saudi acquisition in August 2026.
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Electronic Arts is officially shutting down BioWare, the legendary studio behind games like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Baldur’s Gate, after 30 years in the business. This comes just months after EA went private in August 2026, following its $55 billion acquisition by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

The BioWare team shared a heartfelt post on X on October 21, 2026, about the studio’s closure, saying, “For more than 30 years, BioWare has been more than a studio. It has been a home for storytellers, developers, and the players who brought our worlds to life. Baldur’s Gate. Neverwinter Nights. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Dragon Age. Mass Effect. Anthem.”

EA shutting down BioWare message.
Image Credit: X/bioware

“Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing, and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending,” the studio wrote. For those unaware, BioWare announced a new Mass Effect game around half a decade ago in 2020.

BioWare’s last game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, was divisive among players, but no one can deny the studio’s lasting impact on the industry. “There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition.

Safe to say, BioWare deserved much better than EA shutting it down on a random Wednesday. Unfortunately, the next Mass Effect will not see the light of day either. This is part of EA’s total restructuring, which will lay off around 400 employees, or 3% of the company’s global workforce since going private earlier this year.

BioWare’s Mass Effect 2 is one of the best video games of all time, and the entire trilogy is undoubtedly one of the best series in gaming history. Despite the underwhelming Mass Effect: Andromeda, it wasn’t bad enough to warrant a studio closure. Neither was Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

That said, what do you think about EA shutting down BioWare and cancelling the next Mass Effect? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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