007 First Light DLC Announced, Bawma Returns in New Story Mission

007 First Light has been one of the best games of 2026, and it perfectly captures the ‘Bond’ feeling players have been desiring since GoldenEye. Sadly, the story ended at quite a cliffhanger, leaving players wanting more. Although a sequel is still not happening anytime soon, players can rejoice as IO Interactive has announced a new DLC at the Summer Game Fest 2026. The 007 First Light DLC will add a new mission to the game, centering around Bawma.

Bawma Returns in 007 First Light DLC

Bawma was one of the popular characters in the 007 First Light, featuring in the Past Never Dies mission. During the mission, we did get a mention of ‘Harmony,’ Bawma’s sister, who has been missing for some reason. Greenway mentioned that MI6 knows the whereabouts of Harmony, which completely changed Bawma’s behavior towards them. Eventually, he also saved them at the end, which did earn more brownie points in our handbook.

This DLC will likely add a mission where James Bond and Bawma will team up to save Harmony. However, another storyline that we can expect is Bawma’s rise to power, which may allow players to control him instead of Bond in the new mission. Leaving speculations aside, it is clear that Bawma is set to return.

We also see a roadmap for 007 First Light, mentioning the following things:

Tac Sim : New challenges and upgrades

: New challenges and upgrades Graphical update : Path Tracing

: Path Tracing New platform : Nintendo Switch 2

: Nintendo Switch 2 New Gadget : The G2 Glasses

: The G2 Glasses Game Mode : New Game+ Campaign

: New Game+ Campaign New Mission : Bawma Will Return

: Bawma Will Return Wishlist Milestone 5

Photo Mode

James Bond Day Reward

It’s clear that there is going to be a lot of content in 007 First Light in the upcoming days. What’s your take on the new 007 First Light DLC announcement? Tell us in the comments section below.