Bungie Says It’s “Not Done with Destiny” and Will Restore Vaulted Destiny 2 Content

Bungie is now making a sudden U-turn on its shutdown plans for Destiny 2, as devs have now confirmed that vaulted Destiny 2 campaigns, destinations, and raids will return to the game.

Destiny 2 Gets Another Lifeline from Bungie, Still No Destiny 3

In a new update on September 21, 2026, Bungie leadership, Poria and Josh, released a 5-minute video and a blog on the Bungie website, admitting the studio had “lost sight” of its players over the last few years.

The leadership also said it needs to earn back community trust through its games and decisions. Thus, one of the major efforts that’s going to go into that will be restoring parts of Destiny 2’s history that players are unable to experience as of now. “We are not done with Destiny,” Bungie said, making it clear that the franchise remains central to the studio’s future.

Image Credit: Bungie

Bungie also says that the return of vaulted content won’t be a drag-and-drop job by just putting old files back into the game. The changes made to Destiny 2 since the Beyond Light expansion mean returning to campaigns, destinations, and raids would need several high-level updates to lighting, combat, and other systems.

While the studio said this work would take some time, once ready, it would be available to all Destiny 2 players. Furthermore, Bungie also acknowledged Marathon’s critical reception at launch and low player count and announced plans for its extraction shooter.

“We’re going to anchor on what makes Marathon special but evolve it beyond the genre constraints we placed on it. We’re going to expand Marathon to a deeper survival experience that gives players more ways to take on this dangerous alien world,” said Bungie leadership. However, the Marathon team is focused on content for the October Nightfall Refresh and the Symbiosis update in December.

Earlier this year in May, Bungie had announced that the June 9 update would be Destiny 2’s final update, following which several layoffs were observed from the dev team. Fans, meanwhile, rallied around the idea of a new Destiny game, with a Destiny 3 petition crossing 300k signatures. Players also continued to flood PlayStation’s State of Play broadcasts with “We Want Destiny 3” messages thereon.

Now, while Bungie has promised to restore Destiny’s past, the future of Destiny 3 is still unclear. But for a community that wasn’t ready to bid farewell to Destiny 2, this announcement by Bungie is still a ray of hope for new content and the studio’s continued involvement in their legacy franchise.