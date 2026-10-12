Valor Mortis Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Valor Mortis is the next major release in an already packed schedule of upcoming games in 2026, bringing a brand-new first-person soulslike from One More Level to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The game deals with William’s journey across 19th-century Europe to uncover the secret behind the monstrous Napoleon’s Eternal Guard.

The soulslike mixes historical figures with supernatural horror, delivering a 20-hour story with stunning visuals, unique boss fights, and a star-studded cast. It is shaping up to be one of this year’s sleeper hits, and if you’re looking forward to playing it on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation, here are the Valor Mortis release times and a countdown timer so you know exactly when you can jump in.

Valor Mortis Global Release Times

Image Credit: One More Level

Developers at One More Level confirmed there is no early access or pre-orders for Valor Mortis, and the game will launch simultaneously across multiple regions on October 13, 2026, at 10 AM PT /1 PM ET. This means you cannot pre-purchase the game and have to wait till it unlocks.

However, the game will unlock in specific regions on October 14 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so to keep you in the loop, here are the Valor Mortis release times for key regions across the world:

Region Release Time US West 10 AM PT (October 13) US East 1 AM ET (October 13) Brazil 2 PM BRT (October 13) UK 6 PM BST (October 13) Germany 7 PM CEST (October 13) France 7 PM CEST (October 13) South Africa 7 PM SAST (October 13) Turkey 8 PM TRT (October 13) Russia 8 PM MSK (October 13) UAE 9 PM GST (October 13) India 10: 30 PM (October 13) Singapore 1 AM SGT (October 14) Philippines 1 AM PST (October 14) China 1 AM CST (October 14) South Korea 2 AM KST (October 14) Japan 2 AM JST (October 14) Australia 4 AM AEST (October 14) New Zealand 6 AM NZST (October 14)

Valor Mortis Countdown Timer

Valor Mortis launches worldwide on October 13, and this countdown timer shows exactly how long you have to wait until the game unlocks in your region on all platforms. It automatically adjusts to your local time, so there’s no need to convert release times manually:

Valor Mortis goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Valor Mortis is now live on all platforms!

Valor Mortis Preload Size

Image Credit: One More Level

Since Valor Mortis has no pre-orders or early access, there will be no preloads either. Players will have to wait until the game unlocks in their region before they can download it. However, we already know the game’s download size on some platforms, so here’s how much available storage space you need to download the first-person soulslike:

PC: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space PS5: approx. 50 GB

approx. 50 GB Xbox Series X|S: approx. 43 GB

One More Level has confirmed that Valor Mortis drops day one on Xbox Game Pass, so Xbox players with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can try the game as soon as it unlocks.

While PlayStation fans don’t have the same privilege, a Valor Mortis trial will be available on PS Plus. It’s a 90-minute trial available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. So, are you excited for Valor Mortis? Tell us in the comments section below.