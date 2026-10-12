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Valor Mortis Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Valor Mortis official cover art with the logo.
Image Credit: One More Level
In Short
  • Valor Mortis launches worldwide on October 13, 2026, at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET.
  • The game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass with a 90-minute trial on PS Plus.
  • Since Valor Mortis has no early access or pre-orders, it won't have preloading either.
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Valor Mortis is the next major release in an already packed schedule of upcoming games in 2026, bringing a brand-new first-person soulslike from One More Level to PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The game deals with William’s journey across 19th-century Europe to uncover the secret behind the monstrous Napoleon’s Eternal Guard.

The soulslike mixes historical figures with supernatural horror, delivering a 20-hour story with stunning visuals, unique boss fights, and a star-studded cast. It is shaping up to be one of this year’s sleeper hits, and if you’re looking forward to playing it on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation, here are the Valor Mortis release times and a countdown timer so you know exactly when you can jump in.

Valor Mortis Global Release Times

Valor Mortis global release times.
Image Credit: One More Level

Developers at One More Level confirmed there is no early access or pre-orders for Valor Mortis, and the game will launch simultaneously across multiple regions on October 13, 2026, at 10 AM PT /1 PM ET. This means you cannot pre-purchase the game and have to wait till it unlocks.

However, the game will unlock in specific regions on October 14 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so to keep you in the loop, here are the Valor Mortis release times for key regions across the world:

RegionRelease Time
US West10 AM PT (October 13)
US East1 AM ET (October 13)
Brazil2 PM BRT (October 13)
UK6 PM BST (October 13)
Germany7 PM CEST (October 13)
France7 PM CEST (October 13)
South Africa7 PM SAST (October 13)
Turkey8 PM TRT (October 13)
Russia8 PM MSK (October 13)
UAE9 PM GST (October 13)
India10: 30 PM (October 13)
Singapore1 AM SGT (October 14)
Philippines1 AM PST (October 14)
China1 AM CST (October 14)
South Korea2 AM KST (October 14)
Japan2 AM JST (October 14)
Australia4 AM AEST (October 14)
New Zealand6 AM NZST (October 14)

Valor Mortis Countdown Timer

Valor Mortis launches worldwide on October 13, and this countdown timer shows exactly how long you have to wait until the game unlocks in your region on all platforms. It automatically adjusts to your local time, so there’s no need to convert release times manually:

Valor Mortis goes live in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Valor Mortis is now live on all platforms!

Valor Mortis Preload Size

Valor Mortis gameplay
Image Credit: One More Level

Since Valor Mortis has no pre-orders or early access, there will be no preloads either. Players will have to wait until the game unlocks in their region before they can download it. However, we already know the game’s download size on some platforms, so here’s how much available storage space you need to download the first-person soulslike:

  • PC: 60 GB available space
  • PS5: approx. 50 GB
  • Xbox Series X|S: approx. 43 GB

One More Level has confirmed that Valor Mortis drops day one on Xbox Game Pass, so Xbox players with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can try the game as soon as it unlocks.

While PlayStation fans don’t have the same privilege, a Valor Mortis trial will be available on PS Plus. It’s a 90-minute trial available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. So, are you excited for Valor Mortis? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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