Valor Mortis Skips Pre-Orders, but PS Plus Players Can Try It Free at Launch

Valor Mortis devs, One More Level, are taking a player-friendly approach to their October 13, 2026, launch: no pre-orders, no early access, and no pre-order bonuses. Most players suspected this when they revealed the Valor Mortis price and editions with no pre-orders, but they confirmed the game will get a 90-minute trial on PlayStation Plus.

According to the official Valor Mortis X account, the full game will launch on Xbox Game Pass day one with a 90-minute PS Plus trial for players eager to try the first-person soulslike before they pull the “purchase” trigger.

“We’re not asking for pre-orders, so there’s NO advanced access and NO exclusive content locked behind a pre-purchase paywall. We’re confident that the game will speak for itself on October 13!” said the devs at One More Level.

Image Credit: One More Level

Furthermore, the devs confirmed that the Valor Mortis PS Plus trial would be a timed access, and progress would carry over to the full game. So, if you play the trial, you won’t have to replay the opening sections when you eventually purchase Valor Mortis.

Valor Mortis already had multiple demos earlier this year, with a new one dropping on Steam Next Fest 2026. However, after receiving feedback about performance issues, the developers pulled the demo from Steam in early September.

That said, you can still expect a similar trial for Valor Mortis through PlayStation Plus, and unlike the Steam demo, it’s unlikely to be taken down.

The devs reiterated Valor Mortis’ price of $39.99 for the Standard Edition and $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which includes a future story DLC, but there won’t be any pre-orders. The physical version of Valor Mortis also costs $39.99 and includes a 20-hour story, intense first-person Soulslike combat, and stunning visuals.

Valor Mortis is already one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2026, and the developers’ decision to skip pre-orders, give Xbox and PlayStation players a chance to try it, and price it below the usual premium prices is refreshing. More developers could learn from this approach.