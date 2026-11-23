Jensen Huang is back at the helm of NVIDIA. On November 23, 2026, the company’s board made a surprising decision to reinstate Huang as President and CEO, just 11 days after announcing his resignation. The move marks a complete U-turn from NVIDIA’s earlier stance, when the board explicitly ruled out bringing him back.

NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO Despite Ongoing Investigation

According to NVIDIA’s official announcement, the board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President, CEO, and board director, effective immediately. The decision followed several discussions and meetings with Huang, after which the board said it was satisfied with his openness and ability to lead the company.

The board also revealed that it consulted senior officials from the US government before reaching its decision. Based on their input, NVIDIA said it was confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Image Credit: NVIDIA (Edited by Beebom)

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, NVIDIA’s board chair.

Huang also welcomed the decision, thanking NVIDIA’s board, employees, shareholders, and his family for their support. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” Huang said, before adding, “I can’t wait to get back to work.”

President Donald Trump had also publicly supported Huang’s return. On November 16, Trump said he “would not mind” seeing him reinstated, and later reiterated his support on November 20. Following NVIDIA’s announcement on November 23, Trump welcomed the decision, calling it the “correct and proper” move in a statement shared by the White House on X, while urging the company to continue its internal investigation.

Despite his reinstatement, the investigation surrounding Huang is still ongoing. NVIDIA confirmed that its independent committee will continue its work. The company also said Huang fully supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating with it, as Jensen Huang previosuly mentioned in his public statement.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA has established a new National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. As for the leadership changes, Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO following Huang’s resignation, will continue as NVIDIA’s CFO, while Harvey C. Jones remains board chair.

What makes this decision particularly surprising is how quickly NVIDIA has changed its position. During the company’s November 17 earnings call, Jones stated that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.”

Just six days later, that same board has unanimously voted to bring him back, even as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure remains ongoing.