Metro Redux Gets Free Next-Gen Update Ahead of Metro 2039 Release

Developer 4A Games has announced free next-gen updates for Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux ahead of the highly anticipated Metro 2039 next year. The upgrades launch on PC on October 22, 2026, followed by consoles on October 29. The free update will be available for all Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux owners.

According to Metro publisher Deep Silver’s update blog, the free next-gen updates for Metro Redux will include multiple improvements, including 4K textures, improved animation fidelity, higher-quality audio, and richer environmental detail. Additionally, 4A Games is also implementing community-led bug fixes and quality-of-life features in the updates.

Image Credit: 4A Games

The developers have also confirmed that Metro Redux’s next-gen update will run at native 4K 60 fps and upscaled 4K at 120 fps on applicable monitors and TVs on consoles. Meanwhile, the update will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware, including PSSR support for PS5 Pro and Adaptive Triggers for DualSense controllers.

On Xbox, players will get TSR upscaling and anti-aliasing support on Xbox Series X, and Spatial Audio support on eligible Xbox platforms. 4A Games clarifies that this isn’t a remake or a remaster, but rather the perfect way to play through the original Metro experience before Metro 2039 launches in 2027.

The last glimpse of Metro 2039 came at Gamescom 2026, leaving fans with little to look forward to since then. Thankfully, the Metro Redux next-gen updates should keep players busy until the next entry arrives on February 4, 2027.