Control Resonant Early Access Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

The countdown to Remedy’s highly ambitious sequel, Control Resonant, is officially on, with its launch set for the already-packed month of September. The next chapter in the Control series deals with Jesse Faden’s brother, Dylan Faden, through a paranaturally altered Manhattan to combat the Hiss, the Mold, and other Resonants.

The game expands the series into a more open-ended action-RPG, with Dylan exploring open-ended Zones with his shapeshifting Aberrant weapon. The premise sounds incredibly exciting, and players are eager to get their hands on the game as soon as possible. However, PS5 players may be able to jump in a little earlier, thanks to Control Resonant’s Digital Deluxe Edition’s early access. So, here are the Control Resonant release times with a countdown timer.

Control Resonant Global Release Times (Early Access and Full Release)

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Control Resonant officially releases worldwide on September 24, 2026, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. However, players who have pre-ordered Control Resonant’s Digital Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5 will have 48-hour early access to the game. This means the game will unlock on September 22 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

Early access is only available on PlayStation 5, so PC and Xbox Series X|S users will have to wait until the worldwide release on September 24 to play. That said, here are the Control Resonant release times for key regions across the world:

Region Early Access Release Time Worldwide Release Time US West 7 AM PDT (Sept. 22) 7 AM PDT (Sept. 24) US East 10 AM EDT (Sept. 22) 10 AM EDT (Sept. 24) Brazil 11 AM BRT (Sept. 22) 11 AM BRT (Sept. 24) UK 3 PM BST (Sept. 22) 3 PM BST (Sept. 24) Germany 4 PM CEST (Sept. 22) 4 PM CEST (Sept. 24) France 4 PM CEST (Sept. 22) 4 PM CEST (Sept. 24) South Africa 4 PM SAST (Sept. 22) 4 PM SAST (Sept. 24) Turkey 5 PM TRT (Sept. 22) 5 PM TRT (Sept. 24) Russia 5 PM MSK (Sept. 22) 5 PM MSK (Sept. 24) UAE 6 PM GST (Sept. 22) 6 PM GST (Sept. 24) India 7:30 PM IST (Sept. 22) 7:30 PM IST (Sept. 24) Singapore 10 PM SGT (Sept. 22) 10 PM SGT (Sept. 24) Philippines 10 PM PST (Sept. 22) 10 PM PST (Sept. 24) China 10 PM CST (Sept. 22) 10 PM CST (Sept. 24) South Korea 11 PM KST (Sept. 22) 11 PM KST (Sept. 24) Japan 11 PM JST (Sept. 22) 11 PM JST (Sept. 24) Australia 12 AM AEST (Sept. 23) 12 AM AEST (Sept. 25) New Zealand 2 AM AEST (Sept. 23) 2 AM AEST (Sept. 25)

Control Resonant Early Access Countdown Timer

PS5 players who buy Control Resonant’s Digital Deluxe Edition get two days of early access, along with several in-game goodies. So, if you’re one of those PS5 players, here’s a convenient countdown timer for you:

Control Resonant 48-hour Early Access goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Control Resonant 48-hour Early Access is now live!

Control Resonant Global Release Countdown Timer

This countdown is for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S players without 48-hour early access. The game unlocks worldwide on September 24, and this countdown timer automatically adjusts to your region:

Control Resonant unlocks in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Control Resonant is now live for all players!

Control Resonant Preload Size

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Preloads for Control Resonant are already available for Xbox Series X|S players, but PC and PS5 players with the Standard Edition wait until September 22 to start. Meanwhile, Digital Deluxe Edition owners on PS5 can start the preload now to play 48 hours early. Here are the download sizes for all platforms:

PS5: 89.27 GB

89.27 GB PC: 85.97 GB

85.97 GB Xbox Series X|S: 106.08 GB

You can check out our Control Resonant system requirements guide for PC to see if your system is ready for Remedy’s next chapter in the Control series. Meanwhile, the studio has confirmed that Control Resonant will take 30 hours to complete, so its meaty size is completely justified.

While you wait for the game to unlock, you can read our Control Resonant review to get more excited to walk into the FBC once again. That said, are you excited to start Dylan Faden’s journey in Control Resonant? Tell us in the comments section below.