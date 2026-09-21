Rocket League Unreal Engine 6 Gameplay Revealed with New Fortnite Launcher

It’s no secret that Psyonix has been building a new version of Rocket League, and it will officially be the first game to run on Unreal Engine 6. Now, developers have offered a first look at the gameplay of Rocket League in UE6 in a new behind-the-scenes clip where Psyonix can be seen taking real-time feedback from RLCS (Rocket League Championship Series) pros.

New Rocket League Gameplay Clip Shows Pros Playtesting Unreal Engine 6 Build

In the clip shared on the Rocket League X page, Psyonix revealed they hosted several playtest sessions in June and August this year in Cary and Paris, with Rocket League pros. These included RLCS athletes like JSTN, Firstkiller, Archie, and more.

Players like Archie said that in the new UE6 version of Rocket League there were some mechanics “that felt a bit off and laggy and hard to do”, to which RLCS pro Zen followed by saying (translated from French), “The developers, they listened to us a lot. They took our feedback really seriously.”

Image Credit: Psyonix Image Credit: Psyonix Image Credit: Psyonix Image Credit: Epic Games

RLCS pro JSTN also noted, “There’s that little change that you kind of want to have in a new game, so I’m super stoked for it.” When it comes to gameplay, pros performed several aerial shots and dribbles on the roof in the new Rocket League UE6 build during their playtest and used a bunch of controllers, from the PS4 controller to the PS5 DualSense, given that Rocket League is cross-platform.

Furthermore, the scoreboard on top seems to have been redesigned with more realistic car models and stadiums. The speedometer on the bottom right has also received a massive upgrade, this time featuring a ring that resembles the speed of the vehicle more realistically. During practice, the ring color turns white and shows an infinite icon on it.

Psyonix also said that in future sessions the pros will “continue to help retool, refine, and rebuild” Rocket League from the ground up until the new version is “pro-approved.” This indicates that more playtest sessions will be held till the end of 2026, with the final build in early 2027, as the new version of Rocket League is set to launch with UE 6 next year.

However, towards the end of the trailer, the same multiverse Epic launcher could be seen, which was teased earlier this year, but this time with a new Fortnite image with the Override key art featuring Jonesy.

The rest of the tiles feature Disney’s Fortnite experience, Rocket League, other modes, and LEGO Fortnite. Rumor has it that this launcher could also launch when Unreal Engine 6 launches in 2027 in Rocket League and Fortnite.