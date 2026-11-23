Grand Theft Auto 6 was already breaking records before players even set foot in Vice City. This was thanks to GTA 6’s massive pre-release sales. Now that Rockstar’s long-awaited open-world game is out, the money keeps rolling in. A new report claims that GTA 6 has sold nearly 45 million copies in just four days, generating more than $4 billion in revenue during its launch weekend.

According to a new report from Alinea Analytics, GTA 6 has sold an estimated 44.9 million copies since its November 19, 2026 release. The figures were shared by the firm’s head of market analysis, Rhys Elliott on X, and cover sales across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through November 22.

Image Credit: Alinea Analytics (via Rhys Elliott/ X)

Of the nearly 45 million copies reportedly sold, PlayStation 5 accounts for the majority of these sales, with an estimated 33.7 million copies sold, representing 75.1% of the total. Meanwhile, Xbox accounts for the remaining 11.2 million copies, or 24.9%.

The report also reveals that GTA 6 has generated over $4 billion in revenue in just four days, with more than $3 billion coming from PS5 sales alone. These estimates represent copies purchased by customers and exclude unsold physical copies sitting on retail shelves.

But the impressive numbers don’t stop at sales. Alinea estimates that around 40.8 million people played the game on November 22 alone, while nearly 9 million players have already spent more than 20 hours exploring Leonida in GTA 6.

But the game isn’t just breaking sales records. GTA 6 has already broken internet traffic records, while a separate report revealed that players spent over eight hours on average playing it on launch day.

With such an enormous opening weekend, GTA 6 is already on its way to becoming one of the best-selling games ever. And with a PC release still to come, Rockstar’s latest blockbuster has plenty of room to grow.