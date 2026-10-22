Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9

AdHoc Studio has officially announced Dispatch’s mobile version to celebrate the game’s first anniversary and over five million players, coming to iOS and Android devices on December 9, 2026. The developers confirmed the first four episodes will be free-to-play, while players can unlock the remaining four episodes with a one-time $19.99 purchase.

According to AdHoc’s official blog celebrating Dispatch’s first anniversary, players can experience the full game in its usual horizontal format or switch to a vertical layout redesigned for touch controls, exclusive to mobile. Pre-orders are already available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Image Credit: AdHoc Studio

Dispatch’s mobile version isn’t the only thing that AdHoc announced to celebrate the game’s first anniversary. There’s a lot more to look forward to, and here’s an overview of all the bonuses that the developers have planned:

Dispatch Commentary & Storyboard Modes (Digital Deluxe Edition exclusive)

Physical Dispatch Deluxe Edition, launching Holiday 2o26 with a 16-page pocket edition of SDN’s Guide to Dispatching, a two-sided Mecha Man poster, and a soundtrack code stylized like a Lenart Terminal disc.

Dispatch hardcover Design Works book and collectible box, launching in 2027.

Dispatch: The Album, available in Prime and Astral vinyl editions, features Andrew Arcadi’s original score and the game’s licensed tracks, debuting in Q4 2026.

Dispatch Night Shift Live Concert, taking place on December 3, 2026.

The Dispatch Anniversary collection, featuring physical Deluxe Edition comics, Apparel, Posters, Vinyl Slipmats, and more.

Dispatch Steam Points Shop with avatars, frames, stickers, and animated backgrounds.

Alongisde Dispatch’s mobile port, AdHoc is also hosting a giveaway starting today through November 22 on the game’s official Discord and Reddit platforms to award merch boxes and digital codes to players.

That said, Dispatch is one of the best indie games of 2025, and if you haven’t joined the Z-Team yet, the mobile version is a great way to begin your Dispatcher journey. If you enjoy the first four episodes, you can buy the full game later for just $19.99.

So, are you looking forward to Dispatch’s mobile version in December? Tell us in the comments section below.