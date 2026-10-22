Home > News > Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9

Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Dispatch mobile version official image.
Image Credit: AdHoc Studio
In Short
  • AdHoc has unveiled Dispatch's mobile version, coming to iOS and Android on December 9, 2026.
  • The first four episodes will be free, while the remaining four will be available to unlock with a one-time $19.99 purchase.
  • Furthermore, AdHoc has announced new Dispatch content for its first anniversary, including exclusive modes, a physical edition, and more.
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AdHoc Studio has officially announced Dispatch’s mobile version to celebrate the game’s first anniversary and over five million players, coming to iOS and Android devices on December 9, 2026. The developers confirmed the first four episodes will be free-to-play, while players can unlock the remaining four episodes with a one-time $19.99 purchase.

According to AdHoc’s official blog celebrating Dispatch’s first anniversary, players can experience the full game in its usual horizontal format or switch to a vertical layout redesigned for touch controls, exclusive to mobile. Pre-orders are already available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Dispatch mobile version official screenshot.
Image Credit: AdHoc Studio

Dispatch’s mobile version isn’t the only thing that AdHoc announced to celebrate the game’s first anniversary. There’s a lot more to look forward to, and here’s an overview of all the bonuses that the developers have planned:

  • Dispatch Commentary & Storyboard Modes (Digital Deluxe Edition exclusive)
  • Physical Dispatch Deluxe Edition, launching Holiday 2o26 with a 16-page pocket edition of SDN’s Guide to Dispatching, a two-sided Mecha Man poster, and a soundtrack code stylized like a Lenart Terminal disc.
  • Dispatch hardcover Design Works book and collectible box, launching in 2027.
  • Dispatch: The Album, available in Prime and Astral vinyl editions, features Andrew Arcadi’s original score and the game’s licensed tracks, debuting in Q4 2026.
  • Dispatch Night Shift Live Concert, taking place on December 3, 2026.
  • The Dispatch Anniversary collection, featuring physical Deluxe Edition comics, Apparel, Posters, Vinyl Slipmats, and more.
  • Dispatch Steam Points Shop with avatars, frames, stickers, and animated backgrounds.

Alongisde Dispatch’s mobile port, AdHoc is also hosting a giveaway starting today through November 22 on the game’s official Discord and Reddit platforms to award merch boxes and digital codes to players.

That said, Dispatch is one of the best indie games of 2025, and if you haven’t joined the Z-Team yet, the mobile version is a great way to begin your Dispatcher journey. If you enjoy the first four episodes, you can buy the full game later for just $19.99.

So, are you looking forward to Dispatch’s mobile version in December? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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