Xiaomi SU7 EV Series Announced with HyperOS and up to 800Km Range

Xiaomi’s much-awaited entry into the electric vehicle market was finally established today as the company launched its first electric SUV series, the Xiaomi SU7. The electric sedan not only marks Xiaomi’s entry into the EV business but also its connected technology HyperMind via its in-home operating system, HyperOS. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi SU7 EV series.

Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Max: Key Features

The Xiaomi SU7 comes in two variants, regular and Max. The Max variant, as you guessed it, is the top-of-the-line variant with almost double the horsepower and torque, and around 30% more range on a single charge.

The regular Xiaomi SU7 SUV does 0-100 km/h in 5.28 seconds, has a claimed range of 668km, produces 299 horsepower and 400nm of torque, and has a max speed of 210 km/h. The regular variant is a rear-wheel drive unit.

The Xiaomi SU7 Max variant, on the other hand, can do 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, has a claimed range of 800km, produces a maximum of 673 horsepower and max torque of 848nm, and has a max speed of 265 km/h.

The main highlight of the presentation was Xiaomi’s connected tech via HyperOS and other smart features. Xiaomi is going big with HyperOS and ecosystem integration, as we had predicted in our HyperOS article. For the same purpose, the car boasts a connected chipset from NVIDIA capable of 508 Trillion Tera operations per second that are utilized by Xiaomi Pilot, its Autonomous Driving algorithm.

Speaking of autonomous driving, Xiaomi claims it tested the same for over 10 million kilometers. It uses the on-board cameras in what the company’s calling ‘Adaptive BEV.’ Adaptive Bird Eye View dynamically adjusts the distance the cameras can see depending on the place to judge pedestrians and traffic better.

One of the other flashy things about the car is its interior; the main display unit takes centerstage. It’s a 16.1-inch unit with a 3K display, Snapdragon 8295, and lots of connected tech features.

Among many other things, Xiaomi also claims it has heavily invested in battery safety that should make the cars safe to drive. They’ve used Aerogel for insulation and the battery is protected on all sides using reinforcement metals and more insulation of 7.8 square meters per side.

Xiaomi SU7 Max EV: Specifications

Specification Description Battery and Time to Charge 101 kWh and 60 minutes (Approx using 800V Fast Charger). 10 minutes of charge gives you 390kms of range. Power and Torque 673ps, 495kW peak, and 838 n-m of torque Range 800 KMs (Xiaomi-claimed) Chassis Developed using Xiaomi’s Hypercasting tech and Xiaomi Titans Metal Drivetrain All-wheel Drive Top speed 265km/h (in SU7 Max) Compute power and chip 101 kWh and 60 minutes (Approx using 800v Fast Charger) Internal Tablet and HUD Specifications 16.1-inch 3K display, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. 13000 nits peak brightness.



56-inch Heads-up Display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, Snapdragon 8295, and HyperOS ecosystem Other features Adaptive BEV (Birds Eye View) for improved autonomous driving with 160 – 250 meters of “seeing” range that adjusts dynamically depending on the terrain Boot Space 517 liters at the rear with a depth of 1136 mm.

105 liters at the front. Safety Standards 5 stars in Chinese NCAP, 5 stars in Euro-NCAP, and C-IASI. 8 Airbags as standard. Colors Aqua Blue, Mineral Grey, and Verdant Green

Xiaomi SU7 EV: Price and Availability

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the pricing of the SU7 series yet and plans to do it when the car launches in the next few months. However, the CEO Lei Jun has said that it will be on the expensive side.

What are your thoughts about the Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Max? Let us know in the comments section below.