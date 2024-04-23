Xiaomi Releases Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Handheld Garment Steamer in India

Xiaomi has just taken the curtains off its two new smart devices in its Smarter Living 2024 event. The first of the two is the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 which comes with a turbo suction fan blower and laser navigation. The other one is the Garment Steamer which offers steam power up to 1300 watts. Let us take a closer look at what these two products have in store for us.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10: Specs and Features

The Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is the latest product by Xiaomi in its lineup of automated home cleaning devices. It comes with a powerful 4000 Pa turbo suction fan blower that can take care of all sorts of dust and debris. It has a separate water tank for mopping which can simulate manual cleaning with the Zigzag and Y-shaped cleaning patterns.

Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

There is a raised 360-degree laser distance sensor on top of the robot which helps it learn about its surroundings. The sensor also prevents the robot from falling off the stairs. The robot has a 3200 mAh battery that lasts for 130 minutes in standard mode. You can set up and control the robot vacuum through the Mi Home app. It can even receive OTA updates for future improvements.

Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer: Specs and Features

The Handheld Garment Steamer seems to be a re-release of Xiaomi’s Mijia Garment Steamer 2. It comes with an aluminum panel with a ceramic glaze coating. This can quickly heat up and maintain a consistent temperature. It features a 1300-watt steam power surge technology which bursts out a powerful steam removing the most stubborn wrinkles from your clothes without drenching them.

Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

You will find a 160 mL water tank at the back of this handheld steamer that can heat water in 26 seconds to offer near-instant steam at the press of a button. You can use this device in both vertical and horizontal orientations to iron your clothes.

With its foldable design and only 730g weight, you can store and take it with you anywhere you want. As a bonus, Xiaomi states that it can eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and mites, improving the hygiene of your clothes.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Handheld Garment Steamer will be available for purchase from the mi.com website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores. Here are their prices: