Redmi Pad SE Launched in India for Rs. 11,999

The Redmi series has always been about affordability while retaining good specifications, and it looks like the Xiaomi sub-brand is leveling up its game this year. The brand has launched the Redmi Pad SE alongside Redmi Buds 5a, Robot Vaccum S10, and Garment Steamer. The Redmi Pad SE has been available globally for quite some time now, and it’s good to see the subcontinent getting another budget tablet. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Pad SE.

Redmi Pad SE Display and Build

The Pad SE comes with an 11-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It can get as bright as 400 nits and covers 70% of the NTSC space. The display specifications make it clear that the Pad SE is made to be used mostly indoors for streaming videos or browsing. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

The Pad SE’s chassis is built using aluminum and it looks quite thin. The overall design is fairly clean with just the rear camera module at the top and a vertical Redmi logo. The bezels are big for 2024 but they are to be expected from a budget tablet.

Performance and Storage

Powering the tablet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, an octa-core SoC from three years ago made on a 6nm process. It boasts four Cortex-A73 performance cores and four Cortex-A53 efficiency cores and it scores around 300,000 in AnTuTu. The storage on the Pad SE is ancient eMMC 5.1 while the RAM is LPDDR4X.

Audio, Connectivity, and Cameras

The Pad SE has four speakers which are Dolby Atmos supported and Hi-Res audio certified. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz with Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port at the bottom to charge the tablet. There’s no cellular variant on offer, unfortunately.

The rear camera is an 8 MP f/2.0 snapper while the front gets a 5 MP f/2.2 shooter. The rear camera is capable of recording at 1080p and 720p (both at 30fps), while the front camera can also do the same.

Battery and Software

Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

There’s an 8,000 mAh battery on offer that supports 10W charging. The tablet is powered by MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13 and Xiaomi has promised it will soon get HyperOS.

Redmi Pad SE: Variants and Pricing

Xiaomi has four variants of the Pad SE on offer. The three colors to choose from are Mint Green, Graphite Gray, and Lavender Purple. Here are all of them with their respective price tags, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards:

4 GB + 128 GB: Rs 11,999

6 GB + 128 GB: Rs 12,999

8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 13,999

What are your thoughts on the Redmi Pad SE? Let us know in the comments below.