Redmi Buds 5A Launched in India for Rs. 1,499

Truly wireless earphones have become some of the most common accessories to go with our phones these days. There are TWS earphones available at every price point but the budget segment is always booming with options. Adding to that, Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has launched the Redmi Buds 5A, which are essentially rebranded Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition, in India today.

Redmi Buds 5A Specifications

Redmi Buds 5A boasts 12mm drivers and comes with Bluetooth 5.4. Design-wise, it looks quite similar to the Redmi Buds 4 Active, which launched in India last year. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

The earbuds weigh 3.6 grams each and Xiaomi claims the Buds 5A with case can give you 28 hours of playback and 5.5 hours of playback with just the buds at full charge.

Unlike last year’s Redmi Buds 4 Active, the Buds 5A comes with Ambient Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB as well as ENC. The buds are IPX4-rated while the case is IP54-rated. There are two color options to choose from — Black and White. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

There’s support for Google Fast Pair for swift pairing with Android devices and they’re also made to integrate well with Xiaomi devices. The Buds 5A charge via USB Type-C at the bottom, and the firm claims they can charge fully in around 45 minutes.

As for the pricing, the Buds 5A are priced at Rs 1,499 in India and will go on sale on the Xiaomi store, Flipkart, and Amazon starting April 29th. What are your thoughts on the Redmi Buds 5A? Will you be buying one for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.