Xiaomi Confirms All Its Phones Support Airtel 5G

As the issue of all 5G phones not being 5G-ready circulates, smartphone brands are now ensuring that their 5G-enabled phones are also ready to support the next-gen network. Recently, Apple and Samsung, along with Motorola revealed that a 5G update will reach their phones in a couple of months, and now Xiaomi has revealed that all its phones are already 5G-ready. Have a look at the details.

These Xiaomi Phones Support Airtel 5G Plus

As part of a collaboration with Airtel, all Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smartphones in India now support Airtel 5G Plus. With this, the 5G-enabled Xiaomi phones can offer faster internet browsing, lag-free gaming, stable video calling, and more. Want to watch this video in #Xiaomi5G?



Here's @hawkeye telling you how it's done with #Airtel5GPlus, reporting from @AirtelIndia HQ!



Have you experienced the power of #5G yet? pic.twitter.com/Uyb5iOOPug— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 19, 2022

You are simply required to change their network settings to enable 5G support. You can check out the list below to see the Airtel 5G-ready Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Mi 11X series

Mi 10T series

Mi 10

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Xiaomi has revealed that it has conducted rigorous tests in partnership with Airtel for two years on its devices “to ensure a seamless transition for its consumers.“

Commenting on the announcement, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi India has always played an instrumental role in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby future-proofing the needs of our consumers. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi’s ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of the 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms.“

To recall, Airtel 5G Plus was recently made official in 8 cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur. It is based on the NSA structure and doesn’t require a standalone 5G SIM or a 5G plan to work as of now. Airtel’s 5G services are said to offer 30 times faster internet and will be more “energy and carbon efficient.“

Although, it remains to be seen when Xiaomi phones will be ready to support True Jio 5G, which is available in 4 major cities.

Featured Image: Representation of Xiaomi 12 Pro