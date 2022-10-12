Samsung and Apple Confirm 5G Software Updates for December in India

Apple and Samsung have come under criticism ever since it was found out that their smartphones need a software update in order to support 5G, which has now officially rolled out in India. Earlier today, we reported about a possible meeting between government officials and smartphone brands to push this and now, we have official word from Samsung and Apple on when this will happen.

Apple and Samsung have now revealed the timeline of their 5G software updates, which will make their phones 5G-ready, thus, allowing people to access high-speed networks.

Samsung has confirmed that the update will be released in mid-November. In a statement to Beebom, a Samsung spokesperson said, “Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly.“

Apple, on the other hand, has confirmed the December timeline. To recall, this timeline was previously rumored too. The company’s statement (via TechCrunch) reads, “We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.“

One thing to note is that there are a few Samsung phones that are currently 5G-ready. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, the Galaxy Fold 4, the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy A33 5G, and the Galaxy A53 5G can now have 5G. However, all 5G-supported iPhones (12 and above) aren’t ready yet.

Most of the 5G smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more currently support 5G. As a reminder, Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G have now started rolling out. While Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities, Jio is available in 4 cities. You can check out our articles on how to use Jio 5G and Airtel 5G for an understanding in case you are eligible for this.