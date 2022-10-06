Airtel 5G Plus Now Live in 8 Cities; Check out the Details!

As announced during the recently concluded IMC 2022 event, Airtel 5G Plus is now live in India. This is currently for 8 cities, including, Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur. Here are the details.

Airtel 5G Now Available in India

This means that Airtel users in the aforementioned 8 cities will now be able to use 5G services on their 5G-enabled phones, starting today. This will be a phased rollout, so, if you don’t see the 5G option, fret not! You will eventually start getting to use it once the rollout expands.

As revealed previously, there won’t be a need for using a standalone 5G SIM, and the existing 4G SIM will work. Plus, you will be able to enjoy up to 30 times faster internet on your existing data plans “until roll-out is complete.” We might see some price changes post this and more details should be out in the future.

Airtel 5G Plus will use the 5G technology that has the “widest eco-system in the world,” which is the NSA structure. Jio, on the other hand, uses the SA structure for its True 5G. You can check out our article to find the difference between 5G SA and NSA. Airtel’s 5G services, besides the speed, will also ensure a better calling experience and will be more “energy and carbon efficient.“ It will also help greatly in education, healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession with customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment.“

This comes after Jio announced the beta trial of its True 5G services. The invite-only trial is now live in 4 cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. This also doesn’t require a standalone 5G SIM and will provide users with unlimited 5G data.

So, have you started getting Airtel 5G Plus on your phone? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments below.