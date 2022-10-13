Motorola Will Release the 5G Software Update for Its Phones by November

After concerns regarding the non-availability of 5G on iPhones and some Samsung phones, both brands confirmed that a 5G update will be released soon to sort things out. Joining the same bandwagon, we now have Motorola giving out details of its 5G software update.

Motorola Phones will get 5G Next Month

Motorola has revealed that it has started rolling out OTA software updates to enable support for both Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus, along with Vi 5G. While Jio supports SA 5G, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) come with NSA 5G.

The update has started rolling out to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion and other 5G-enabled Motorola smartphones will get the update by the first week of November. This is much earlier than when Apple and Samsung plan to release the update.

The Motorola G62 5G, the G82 5G, the Edge 30, and the Moto G71 5G are said to get the update by October 25. The Edge 30 Pro, the G51 5G, the Edge 20 Pro, the Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Fusion should get it in the first week of November.

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, in a statement to Beebom, said, “Motorola 5G smartphones in India, across categories, have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6 GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India. We have already started the roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices, enabling consumers to experience seamless 5G across operators.“

This comes after Apple recently confirmed that it will the 5G software update in December. Currently, none of the 5G iPhones are 5G-ready. Samsung has also revealed that it will release the update at the end of November. There’s no word on when Google will release the update. Most of the phones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more are 5G-ready. Xiaomi has also confirmed that phones that aren’t 5G-ready will receive the update this Diwali.

To recall, Jio and Airtel recently started rolling out 5G in select cities and are expected to enable a wider 5G rollout by 2024.

Featured Image: Representation of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra