Xiaomi Pad 6 Launching in India This Month

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its latest Xiaomi Pad 6 in India this month. The new tablet, which was recently introduced in China, will succeed last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5 and will rival the OnePlus Pad, which recently made its debut. Here are the details to know.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Incoming!

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Xiaomi Pad 6 on June 13 in India. This could be an online launch but nothing is official. There’s a now-live dedicated microsite too, which reveals that only the standard Xiaomi Pad 6 will make its entry in India. Although, things could change as the launch nears. Discover the epitome of performance, style, & versatility – all packed into one extraordinary tablet.

Introducing the Xiaomi Pad 6, launching on 13.06.2023.

Take your tablet game to a whole new level & Do It Better!

Know more: https://t.co/OL1nMG54iS pic.twitter.com/X8mRvuWWrm— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 5, 2023

The tablet looks similar to its predecessor and has a metal build. It will have a sleek design for comfortable usage. The Pad 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is slightly old for now. It would be interesting to see how it performs compared to its competition.

The microsite confirms support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and the second-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen. The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch 2.8K display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, much like the OnePlus Pad and the iQOO Pad.

It has an 8,860mAh battery on board, which supports 33W fast charging, and comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Additional details include quad speakers, MIUI 14 based on Android 13, a USB Type-C port, and more.

The pricing details aren’t known but given the China price, it could fall under Rs 30,000. We shall update you with the final details once the Xiaomi Pad 6 launches. So, stay tuned. Are you excited for the launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.