iQOO Is the Latest Company to Enter the Tablet Bandwagon

After Google’s Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad, it’s iQOO’s turn to jump onto the tablet bandwagon. The company has introduced the iQOO Pad in China, which resembles a lot like the Vivo Pad 2. With a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, and more high-end features, it competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the OnePlus Pad too. Check out the details below.

iQOO Pad: Specs and Features

The iQOO Pad has a big enough camera hump (inspired by OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo) placed in the top left corner. It features a flat-edge look and comes in a single Interstellar Gray color. There’s a 12.1-inch LCD display with thin bezels and a 7:5 aspect ratio for a wider viewing experience. It also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K screen resolution, 1.07 billion colors, up to 600 nits of brightness, and HDR10.

The performance part is handled by the high-end Dimensity 9000+ chipset, along with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also features a 14442mm² cooling system. The iQOO Pad has a 10,000mAh battery onboard with support for 44W fast charging.

With a focus on the viewing experience, comes something for the audio department. The tablet is equipped with a six-speaker setup. On the camera front, there is a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

The iQOO Pad runs OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 and brings about several interesting features aimed at improving the overall experience. The UI Adaptive Engine ensures that third-party apps are better optimized, one-touch transfers to mobile, mobile network sharing, Super Small Window Multitasking, the ability to connect with a PC, the iQOO Monster mode for gaming, and much more.

iQOO’s tablet is compatible with the iQOO Pencil with a 4096-level pressure sensor and magnetic wireless charging, and the Smart Keyboard. Additional details include support for NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, USB Type-C, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Pad starts at CNY 2,599 (~ Rs 30,400) and will be available to buy in China, starting May 31. Here’s a look at all the prices.

  • 8GB+128GB: CNY 2,599 (~ Rs 30,400)
  • 8GB+256GB: CNY 2,899 (~ Rs 33,900)
  • 12GB+256GB: CNY 3,199 (~ Rs 37,500)
  • 12GB+512GB: CNY 3,499 (~ Rs 41,000)

There’s no word on its availability in India yet.

