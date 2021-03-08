Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on a new Mi 10 series smartphone, the Mi 10S, for some time now. It will arrive with the recently announced Snapdragon 870 chipset, as per recent reports. And well, it seems you won’t have to wait for long. The company has officially announced to launch Mi 10S in China on March 10.

Xiaomi confirmed the Mi 10S launch date via an official post (teaser poster attached below) on Weibo. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun further shed light on three key features of the upcoming device.

So, according to Jun, the new Xiaomi device will come with a design that is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra which the company launched last year. It will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset inside along with high-end Harmon Kardon speakers for immersive sound quality.

Moreover, as per the images of the device shared by the company and the CEO, the device will feature a quad-camera array at the back. There will be a primary 108MP lens along with three other sensors, possibly an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a customary depth sensor for portrait pictures. The pictures of the upcoming Mi device also reveal that it will launch in three color options – black, white, and blue.

Now, as per reports, the Xiaomi Mi 10S was certified as M2012J2SC by Chinese regulatory authorities TENAA and 3C. The device will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. There will be a 4,680mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging inside. And, it will run the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

So yeah, here are some of the key details about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10S. There is no information on the price and availability of the device at the moment. We will be covering the launch later this week, so stay tuned for more details.