Close to a month after the launch of its second-gen foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 5G has made its way to India today. The company had been teasing its launch on social media for the past week or so, along with new smart TVs, refrigerators, and more. This device is here to carry on the legacy of the Razr lineup with improved durability, better cameras, and 5G support.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, Razr 5G looks almost exactly like its predecessor. One of the biggest changes here will have to be the complete glass build as opposed to plastic. The company also improved the hinge design to suppress creaking (a major complaint in its first iteration) and moved the fingerprint sensor to the rear (housed in the Moto logo).

The displays aboard the Razr 5G remain unchanged from its predecessor. You have a foldable 6.2-inch pOLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 876 x 2142 resolution on the inside and a 2.7-inch Quick View OLED panel on the outside. Motorola now allows you to run any app on the smaller display on the outside. It is no longer restricted to just calls and notifications.

Under the hood, Motorola Razr 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset – the same as OnePlus Nord. The Snapdragon X52 modem brings 5G connectivity support, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs almost stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. You also have a slightly bigger 2,800mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port.

Motorola has also upgraded the cameras but is sticking to a single sensor (both inside and outside) as opposed to multi-camera setups. You will now find a 48MP primary camera and an LED flash on the outside while a 20MP selfie sensor replaces the 5MP sensor aboard its predecessor.

In terms of connectivity, Motorola Razr 5G supports dual-mode 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac but sadly, it does not have a 3.5mmheadphone jack.

Price and Availability

Motorola Razr 5G has been priced at Rs. 1,24,999 in India for the single 8GB+256GB variant – the same as its predecessor. It is now up for pre-order on Flipkart and offline retail stores, with sales kicking off October 12th. The device will be available in a single colorway – Polished Graphite.

As for offers, Motorola Razr 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs. 1,14,999 for HDFC credit and debit card users in India. So, are you willing to shell out more than 1 lakhs for this second-gen foldable phone? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy Motorola Razr 5G from Flipkart (Rs. 1,24,999)