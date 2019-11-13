After launching a Geometry Fish Tank Aquaponics Ecosystem earlier this year, Xiaomi has just unveiled a new model to add to its hi-tech portable aquarium portfolio. Simply called the Xiaomi Fish Tank, the tiny device comes with a 299 yuan ($43) price-tag and, can be powered by a standard power bank.

According to Xiaomi, the aquarium has been designed to maintain its internal ecological balance so that users won’t have to change the water as frequently as they have to do with standard fish tanks. As can be seen from the images, the device has a compartment at the top for potted plants that receive the requisite moisture via water vapors when the tank is filled to the recommended level. It also has a knob at the side to adjust the oxygen levels and for feeding the fish.

Another cool feature of the Xiaomi Fish Tank is the convenient water drainage facility that takes the pain out of maintaining an aquarium at home. There’s also a four-stage filtration system that includes volcanic stone and magnetic ring stone, as well as cultured nitrifying bacteria that help maintain the tank’s ecological balance. The device also comes with activated carbon to kill harmful bacteria, as well as cotton filters at the top and bottom to filter debris.

As part of its efforts to become a more complete consumer tech company, the Chinese tech giant has recently launched a slew of quirky little products in India, including the likes of the Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi Truck Builder, Mi Water TDS Tester, Mi Polarized Sunglasses and more. Given that most of these products have received a warm reception, it will be interesting to see if the new fish tank will also be launched in the country at some stage.