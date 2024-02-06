Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Set for February 25

Xiaomi has had a pretty exciting start this year with consecutive phone launches and one of the most anticipated launches, the SU7 and SU7 Max electric cars. It looks like Xiaomi is not done yet and is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone series, the Xiaomi 14 series, globally at MWC 2024.

Xiaomi founder and CEO, Lei Jun, posted on X (formerly Twitter) today and confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally at the end of February, on the 25th. It's a moment we share. Feb 25th, the #LensToLegend journey begins. Get ready to be inspired. 🟠📷🔴 #Xiaomi14Series pic.twitter.com/bw1PyxO6Vg— Lei Jun (@leijun) February 6, 2024

The Xiaomi 14 series will consist of Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro have already launched in China and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Hence, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be the most-anticipated product at the launch. It will also boast the same chipset, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. All three devices use Leica optics, as already teased by Xiaomi.

Besides, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will feature a 2K AMOLED LTPO display, just like the 14 Pro, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, HyperOS based on Android 14, and a lot of cool nitty-gritty features for a flagship-level experience.

Not much else is known about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, apart from hints at the design from a few images that were leaked in the wild. However, we should start seeing more leaks (or official reveals from the company) as we approach the release date.

Xiaomi 14 series received certifications for the EU and Indian markets, besides a few highlighting its display specifications from TUV, suggesting the phones could after all launch in India! Xiaomi 14 Ultra receives the IMDA certification.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi14Ultra pic.twitter.com/dofCdBSfVJ— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 4, 2024

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, especially the Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Do you think it will give tough competition to the Samsung S24 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.