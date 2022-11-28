Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Confirmed for December 1 in China

Xiaomi has finally revealed that it will launch the much-rumored Xiaomi 13 series on December 1 in China. The new flagship lineup, comprising the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, will most likely pack in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. For those who don’t know, Xiaomi has already confirmed that its next flagship will get the chipset. Check out the details below.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro Coming Soon

Xiaomi has made the confirmation via an official teaser on Weibo. The teaser reveals that the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be arriving on December 1, Thursday at 7 pm China time (4:30 pm IST).

Image: Weibo

The company has also confirmed that it will unveil its next-gen MIUI 14 skin alongside. This will be based on Android 13. While not much is known about MIUI 14, it is expected to introduce some design changes and new security and privacy features, among other changes. This will come with Android 13 features like the improved Material You theme, per-app language, and more.

As for the Xiaomi 13, the teaser confirms the flat-edge design, rumored previously, and Leica-branded cameras. It is also revealed that the phones will feature a customizable OLED display with a 1.61mm ultra-narrow bezel.

Image: Weibo

The spec sheet is speculated to include a 1-inch sensor for the main camera. This will be similar to the recent Vivo X90 Pro+. This could be a Sony IMX8 series sensor. We also expect several Leica-based filters and tweaks to be introduced. A 120Hz 2K display, support for 120W fast charging, and much more are expected. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will announce the new Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earbuds at the event.

Since we still don’t have concrete details with us at the moment, it’s best to wait and see what Xiaomi brings to the table. Tune in for further updates on the new Xiaomi 13 series.

Featured Image: OnLeaks