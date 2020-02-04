Xiaomi teased its 100W “Super Charge Turbo” fast charging technology capable of completely charging a 4000mAh battery in just 17 minutes last year. Xiaomi’s China President Lu Weibing has now shared some technical difficulties of the technology on Weibo.

In the Weibo post, Weibing mentions 5 difficult technical aspects to be considered while implementing 100W fast charging. The aforesaid aspects are loss of battery capacity, technical architecture, performance, safety, and multiple charging scenarios.

1. Loss of Battery Capacity: Weibing says that the faster the phone charges, the greater is the battery capacity loss. The battery capacity loss encountered in 100W fast charging estimates up to 20% when compared with 30W PD fast charging. In essence, a 5000mAh battery’s capacity would practically reduce to 4000mAh.

2. Technical Architecture: Mr. Weibing did not go in-depth with respect to the technical implementation of SuperCharge Turbo technology. However, he mentions that the infrastructure requires an ultra-high voltage charging scheme.

3. Performance: He points out that the goal of the company is to make 100W charging sustainable over the years rather than making a mere implementation of the technology with technically accessible resources.

4. Safety: Xiaomi will focus on safety features while implementing SuperCharge Turbo to prevent potential damage to hardware components including the motherboard, battery, and charger.

5. Multiple Charging Scenarios: The Chinese smartphone giant has also taken different charging scenarios – wired charging and wireless charging into consideration along with the compatibility of chargers.

In addition, Weibing hinted that SuperCharge Turbo is currently at its early stages to consider mass production. While he has not revealed a concrete timeline, he anticipates the technology to be ready for mass production in the future.

To conclude, he mentions how 5G smartphones consume significantly more power when compared to 4G smartphones and the focus is to attain a healthy balance between fast charging and the battery capacity of smartphones.