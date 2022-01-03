Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Expected in February in China

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series in China, which consists of the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. The series is expected to get a new member in the form of the highly-rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra and this could happen as early as next month.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped

Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch after the Spring Festival in China, which starts on February 1. Hence, there are chances that it will launch somewhere between mid-February or by the end of the month. As with the recent Xiaomi 12 phones, this one will also launch in China first and then in other markets.

It is expected to come with a periscope super-telephoto lens for better zooming capabilities. As per previous leaks, the phone is also expected to get Leica-backed cameras, as part of a new collaboration with Leica after it ended its partnership with Huawei. There could be four rear cameras, with the possibility of a 200MP main camera. However, there’s no concrete information available.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could also boast a new and unique design with a big circular rear camera hump. Unlike the Mi 11 Ultra, it is said to ditch the secondary display. A punch-hole display at the front is highly expected. As for the specs, the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, much like the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro. It could feature a 120Hz OLED display and come with support for 120W fast charging. Other details are still unknown.

In other news, Xiaomi is also expected to make the Xiaomi 12 series official in India soon. It is suggested that the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12X could launch in India in either late March or April.

To clear the air, these are just rumors and we need to wait for Xiaomi to reveal the official details. We will let you know about this, hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital