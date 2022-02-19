This Motorola Phone Could Introduce Us to the First 194MP Mobile Camera

Motorola recently announced its flagship Moto Edge X30, which became the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone. Now, the company might be gearing up to launch a new Edge phone, which is expected to introduce us to a 194MP camera. Here are the details.

Motorola Frontier to Have a 194MP Camera

Renowned leakster Evan Blass (via a recent tweet) has provided us with a look at Moto’s upcoming high-end phone, codenamed Frontier. The render confirms the presence of a 194MP main camera as an attempt to move on from the current 108MP one.

The render also reveals what the phone will look like. It is seen with a curved punch-hole display and huge main camera housing placed in a rectangular camera hump. This is coupled with two small cameras and an LED flash. There’s also a Motorola logo at the back. Additionally, it is seen in graphite color, making the overall design look premium.

For those who don’t know, this is the same phone, which was expected to get a 200MP camera. It remains to be seen what new megapixel trend Motorola chooses. There is also a chance that Motorola might launch two phones with 194MP and 200MP cameras, with an aim to take an edge over other OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and more. For those who don’t know, Xiaomi is also expected to release a smartphone with a 200MP camera. It also remains to be seen if this is what Motorola calls the phone; Frontier could possibly be its codename.

As for the specs, it could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, come with a display that supports a high refresh rate, a big battery with fast charging speeds, Android 12, and more.

Since these are rumors, we need to wait for Motorola to reveal some details for a better idea. We will let you know once if have some. So, stay tuned. Also, tell us how you feel about this high-megapixel camera trend in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks