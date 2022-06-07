Xiaomi 12 Ultra High-Quality Renders Leaked; Check Them Out Right Here!

While Xiaomi has already launched its flagship-grade Xiaomi 12 series in the global market, rumors surrounding a higher-end Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been showing up online. The phone is highly expected to launch in July as the company’s first collaboration with Leica. Thanks to a leaked case late last year, we even saw the possible circular rear camera design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Now, we have a few high-quality renders of the device, showcasing it in all its glory. Check out the details right below.

This Could Be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra!

The latest high-quality renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra come from Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, and showcase the possible final design of the highly-anticipated device. As per the renders, the device will sport a curved, almost bezel-less display at the front along with a top-center punch hole for the selfie shooter.

At the back, we can see that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders show the unique, circular camera module along with the Leica branding and various lenses and sensors. Furthermore, the rear camera module looks to be housed inside a black, rectangular housing, giving the device a distinct look. You can check it out below.

The images also hint at a periscopic lens but we don’t have concrete details on this. We can also expect it to come with various interesting camera features.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is slated to be the highest-tier model of the current Xiaomi 12 series, which includes the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro. Unlike the lower-end models, the device is expected to rock the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which offers improved CPU performance and better power efficiency.

The device is likely to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Inside the top-center punch hole, there should be a 20MP selfie shooter, though it has not yet been confirmed.

Coming to the rear cameras, as per the report, there are a total of seven cutouts to house the lenses and the sensors. It could feature a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope lens at the back with exclusive Leica-tuned filters like Leica Monochrom, Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and more.

Other than these, we don’t know much about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Although, the report suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be priced somewhere around $1,350 (~Rs 1,04,899) in the global market. Since the phone is expected to launch next month, we can expect more details about the device to show up online. Until then, stay tuned to our platform, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Zouton