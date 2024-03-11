Samsung Teases Next-Gen Copilot Coming to Windows 11

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Book4 series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors. Incidentally, a fresh Snapdragon X Elite benchmark also showed up on Geekbench running on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop. And now on the official product pages, Samsung has just revealed the next-generation Copilot coming to Windows 11. It seems the advanced Copilot will have deeper integration with your Android phone.

On the Galaxy Book4 series product page, Samsung has added infographics for Windows Copilot and what new capabilities it will support. The product page reads “Stay on task, stay in touch with AI assistance“. The new Copilot can offer personalized AI assistance, summarize your messages from your Android phone, and even send text messages directly from your PC.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

You can also manage tasks on your PC, copy a link from a message on your Android phone, and ask Copilot to remind you about a task or a message. Moreover, you can ask Copilot to copy an email address from your Android phone, then write an email using Copilot and send it via Outlook quickly.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

These are the new features coming to Copilot that we have not seen before. You will have to link your Galaxy phone to take advantage of the new Copilot features. At the footnote, Samsung says “Available on the Galaxy Book4 Series starting in Spring 2024“. Does it mean that personalized AI experiences via Copilot will be exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 series laptops?

We don’t know for sure, but Microsoft is holding an event on March 21st on Copilot, new Surface laptops, and Windows 11. Microsoft may release the next-generation Copilot with the said features coming to all Windows 11 devices. Nevertheless, the upcoming Copilot integration with Android is a welcome change and will make it more useful.

We have often lamented that Windows Copilot doesn’t have many meaningful features, besides offering a chatbot, but that is changing slowly. Microsoft is also testing deeper integration with Windows 11, as we have seen on the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 version. So stay tight, as we go through the next wave of “AI PCs” releasing in the second half of 2024 with the Snapdragon X Elite processor.