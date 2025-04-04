Home > News > Microsoft Copilot Gets “Actions” to Automate Tasks on the Web

Microsoft Copilot Gets “Actions” to Automate Tasks on the Web

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Microsoft Copilot's Phone Plugin Lets You Use AI to Respond to Texts, Here's How
Image Courtesy: Shutterstock
In Short
  • Microsoft has announced Copilot Actions, which will be able to browse the web for you.
  • It performs tasks like booking tickets, making reservations, and even purchasing items.
  • It can also look up the web for you, turning content into audible podcasts.

On Microsoft‘s 50th anniversary, the company has a bunch of new plans for its AI-powered future in store for us. They have announced a new feature for Microsoft Copilot called “Actions”. This new addition will scour the web for you based on your prompt, and all of it will happen in the background as you focus on other important things.

With these new “Actions,” the Copilot AI will be able to book restaurants, movie or event tickets, or even purchase items to send to your friends. It should also be able to book your ride home after an eventful evening, hinting at the fact that Actions will also work with ride-sharing apps like Uber.

Also Read: Microsoft in Next 50 Years: The Future of AI, Cloud, Windows, and Gaming

As of now, Actions will work with these launch partners — Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, Tripadvisor, Skyscanner, Viator, Vrbo, Priceline, along with Open Table, 1-800-Flowers.com, and a host of other travel and vacation services.

Copilot Actions will also be able to look into websites and turn the sources into audible podcasts, similar to Google’s Notebook LM. Moreover, it could further help you find the best deals on products and services online, making it an AI equivalent to a concierge. It is still unclear as to how these Copilot Actions will work, as Microsoft hasn’t shed any light on it yet. But do let us know what you think about Actions in the comments below.

Related Articles
Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back At the Evolution of Windows
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 4, 2025
Bill Gates vs Satya Nadella: The Architects of Microsoft’s Dominance
Arjun Sha Apr 4, 2025
Microsoft Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Nostalgic Wallpapers: Download Here
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 4, 2025
Ballmergeddon: The Force That Shaped Microsoft’s Empire
Anshuman Jain Apr 4, 2025
#Tags
#Microsoft#Microsoft Copilot

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...