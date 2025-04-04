Microsoft Copilot Gets “Actions” to Automate Tasks on the Web

On Microsoft‘s 50th anniversary, the company has a bunch of new plans for its AI-powered future in store for us. They have announced a new feature for Microsoft Copilot called “Actions”. This new addition will scour the web for you based on your prompt, and all of it will happen in the background as you focus on other important things.

With these new “Actions,” the Copilot AI will be able to book restaurants, movie or event tickets, or even purchase items to send to your friends. It should also be able to book your ride home after an eventful evening, hinting at the fact that Actions will also work with ride-sharing apps like Uber.

As of now, Actions will work with these launch partners — Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, Tripadvisor, Skyscanner, Viator, Vrbo, Priceline, along with Open Table, 1-800-Flowers.com, and a host of other travel and vacation services.

Copilot Actions will also be able to look into websites and turn the sources into audible podcasts, similar to Google’s Notebook LM. Moreover, it could further help you find the best deals on products and services online, making it an AI equivalent to a concierge. It is still unclear as to how these Copilot Actions will work, as Microsoft hasn’t shed any light on it yet. But do let us know what you think about Actions in the comments below.