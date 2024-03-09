Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge With Snapdragon X Elite Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung recently announced its Galaxy Book4 series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors. At the same time, a new variant of Samsung Galaxy Book4 “Edge” (Model: NP940XMAA-EXP) appeared on Geekbench running the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The upcoming laptop by Samsung is powered by the “X1E80100” variant of Qualcomm’s chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite scored 2,785 in the single-core test and 13,925 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6. The scores are higher than what we have seen before on another device running the Snapdragon X Elite. The Geekbench listing shows that Snapdragon X Elite on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge has a base frequency of 4.01GHz and comes with 12 Oryon CPU cores (8+4).

Image Courtesy: Geekbench

It comes with 16GB of RAM and is running on the “Balanced” power plan on Windows 11 Home. In comparison to the Apple M3 Pro which comes with 12 CPU cores, the Snapdragon X Elite falls short of defeating Apple’s latest M3 processor. However, it performs better than Apple M2 and M1 processors. Chipsets Frequency Single-core Multi-core Snapdragon X Elite (Galaxy Book4 Edge, Windows) 4.01GHz 2785 13925 Snapdragon X Elite (Qualcomm ZH-WXX, Windows) 4.01GHz 2574 12562 Snapdragon X Elite 80W (Qualcomm CRD, Linux) 3.8GHz 3238 17181 Apple M3 Pro 4.05GHz 3037 15246 Apple M2 Pro 3.4GHz 2661 14634 Geekbench listing linked above

We are yet to see Qualcomm’s PC chipset crossing the 3,000 mark on the single-core Geekbench test while running Windows. When the Nuvia-designed chipset was announced in November 2023, Qualcomm demonstrated that the 80W version of Snapdragon X Elite scored 3238 in the single-core test and 17181 in the multi-core test. However, it was running Linux and not Windows. We have to wait and ascertain the power envelope of X Elite featured in Galaxy Book4 Edge.

Apart from that, a new leak on X shows that the Snapdragon X Elite has as many as eight SKUs. Besides Snapdragon X Elite, there is also a “Snapdragon X Plus” variant, perhaps with fewer cores, reduced frequency, and lower power consumption.

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E80100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E78100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E76100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E84100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P64100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P62100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P56100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P40100

It’s being said that Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops will launch by June this year. Microsoft recently announced an event for March 21st where it might unveil new Surface laptops aka “AI PCs”, likely with the Snapdragon X Elite SoC. So are you excited for Qualcomm’s ARM chipset? Let us know in the comment section below.