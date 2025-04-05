All the Exciting New Features Coming to Microsoft Copilot

On Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, the Redmond giant has unveiled a boatload of features that are coming to Copilot. Microsoft Copilot is getting Memory, Actions, Vision, Deep Research, Podcasts, Pages, and more. With all these new features, Microsoft is making Copilot nearly as capable as ChatGPT or Gemini. Here are all the new features Microsoft has announced for Copilot.

Copilot Vision

Let’s start with Copilot Vision. It can see through the camera and analyze your screen to interact in real-time using voice chat. Copilot Vision was previously rolled out on the web, but now Microsoft is expanding Copilot Vision on Android and iOS as well. Not only that, with the native Copilot app on Windows, you can use the Vision functionality on all apps on Windows.

Image Credit: Microsoft

As for availability, Copilot Vision is rolling out on Android and iOS, starting today. And Vision will be available to Windows Insiders, starting next week.

Copilot Actions

Next, Copilot has received support for Actions which makes it agentic to some degree. Copilot Actions can take actions on your behalf. For example, you can ask Copilot to book event tickets or reserve a table at a restaurant. It works with most of the websites on the web, however, Microsoft has partnered with many websites to make the experience seamless.

These are the websites optimized for Copilot Actions: Flowers.com, Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, OpenTable, Priceline, Tripadvisor, Skyscanner, Viator, and Vrbo.

Memory and Personalization

Besides that, Microsoft Copilot is getting better at personalization, thanks to Memory support. Copilot remembers your preferences from conversations and personalizes your experience based on what it has learned about you. For instance, as you continue your conversation, it learns what kind of movies you like, where you live, what kind of food you enjoy, and so on. If you want Copilot to forget some memories, you can delete them or turn off the feature entirely.

Apart from that, Microsoft is experimenting with giving users control to create an appearance for Copilot. This way, you can design and personalize Copilot’s appearance to create an entertaining character.

Deep Research

Image Credit: Microsoft

Deep Research is an AI tool coming to Copilot that will allow you to perform multi-step research tasks within minutes. It can browse the web, gather information from multiple sources, and extract information from large documents and images. Then it analyzes all the information and creates an expert-level research document for you. This is similar to the Deep Research agent available on ChatGPT and Gemini.

Pages

Pages is another feature coming to Copilot. You can create Pages in Copilot where you can throw your thoughts, research notes, and content, and Copilot organizes them in a neat way. You can use Pages to brainstorm, plan, write, study, and organize your scattered notes. With the help of Copilot, you can refine and iterate notes in Pages seamlessly.

Podcasts

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also bringing AI-powered podcasts to Copilot. Copilot can generate personalized podcasts based on your interests, just like NotebookLM. You can also provide your notes or study material, and Copilot creates an AI-powered podcast for you. The best part is that you can also interact with the generated podcast and talk to learn more about the topic. Basically, you can create an interactive AI podcast on anything and everything.

Shopping

Microsoft wants to make Copilot your personal shopper. For instance, you can simply ask Copilot to suggest some stylish cups and it does the research for you and suggests items within your budget. You can view the details and buy the item directly on Copilot, but note that this experience is only supported on partner websites. Apart from that, Copilot can track price drops and compare products for you.

Copilot Search in Bing

Just like Google’s AI Overviews, Microsoft is bringing Copilot Search to Bing. When you search for something on Bing, Copilot Search browses the web and compiles information from relevant websites to present a detailed answer. It also adds citations so you can cross-check the information.

Microsoft says the new Copilot Search experience in Bing is rolling out today. However, it’s a limited rollout and in the coming weeks and months, more users will get access to Copilot Search in Bing.