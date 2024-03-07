Microsoft is Holding a Surface, Windows & Copilot AI Event Later This Month

Microsoft has just confirmed a “New Era of Work” event where it will likely announce an advanced Copilot, the next update for Windows 11, and new Surface products for enterprise customers. It will be a digital event and will take place on March 21st (9:00 AM PDT / 10:30 PM IST). We are not sure if Microsoft will showcase new Surface devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite SoC and Intel’s Core Ultra processors.

According to a report by Windows Central, Microsoft is preparing to announce new Surface products including Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in the coming weeks. Surface Pro 10 is tipped to come with an OLED display.

Other than that, refreshed Surface devices will be marketed as “AI PCs” and are said to bring new AI experiences, taking advantage of the on-device NPU. At the MWC 2024, Qualcomm demonstrated Snapdragon X Elite’s AI Engine prowess, compared to Intel’s NPU on Core Ultra processors.

The report also says that Intel Core Ultra-powered new Surface devices may launch in April. And the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface laptop will launch in June, later this year. That said, we might get a peek into what Microsoft is cooking with the new Nuvia-designed ARM processor from Qualcomm. The Oryon cores are expected to set a new benchmark in the PC ecosystem, outranking even Apple’s M-series processors.

Recommended Articles Windows Copilot Needs to Break Free from the Shackles of a Chatbox

Apart from that, the event page reads “Advancing the new era of work with Copilot” likely referring to a new way to interact with Windows Copilot and unlocking new possibilities. We have already seen drag-and-drop file support on Copilot. There are also reports indicating that Microsoft may bring something called “AI Explorer” that will allow you to search for files, events, and everything on your PC using natural language prompts. It is now possible to add files to the Windows Copilot chat box, you can use the "Add a file" button or just drag and drop the file:https://t.co/k9GM6VeD63

.https://t.co/4UGUOjIqJa pic.twitter.com/ekZGha0YIU— Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) February 29, 2024

Finally, we might see some new feature drops for the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 update that will roll out to end-users by October 2024. So are you excited for Microsoft’s upcoming event in March? Let us know in the comment section below.