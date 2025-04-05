Home > News > Microsoft Copilot Levels Up with Deep Research Capabilities

Microsoft Copilot Levels Up with Deep Research Capabilities

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
shot of a phone placed on top of a laptop keyboard with Copilot app open
Image Credit: Primakov/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Microsoft is finally bringing the deep research functionality to their Copilot AI.
  • It allows users to conduct thorough, multi-step research on any topic.
  • With deep research, Copilot can scour through the web, articles and images to gain insights on a particular topic.

Last year, Google’s Gemini 2.0 introduced the deep research feature, allowing the AI to perform multistep research on any topic. ChatGPT later adopted it in February of this year, and it looks like it is time for Copilot users to enjoy the same functionality as the feature finally makes its way to Microsoft’s AI chatbot.

The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary by announcing a bunch of new advancements coming to its Copilot AI. One of these latest additions is the ability to conduct deep research. With just a prompt, Copilot will now be able to perform a thorough and complex research on any subject, gathering data from multiple sites, sources and related images.

Also Read: Microsoft’s New Copilot Search in Bing Gives You AI Overviews Without Traditional Results
New Deep Research Feature Making Its way to Copilot
Image Credit: Microsoft

So let’s say you are making a project on conspiracy theories, then you can ask Copilot to discuss what are conspiracy theories and even ask it to list them in a tier list fashion. Ranging them in the most known to completely obscure ones. Within a few minutes, Copilot will present you with a well detailed document with all the details.

While Copilot might not be the first one to include the deep research feature, it is a big deal that the feature is finally making its way to the AI. However, that’s not the only news here, as the Microsoft has mentioned several other improvements making their way to Copilot. Like automated web Actions or the ability to generate Podcasts.

Is deep research something on the list of features you want on Copilot? What will you use deep research with Copilot for? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back At the Evolution of Windows
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 4, 2025
Ballmergeddon: The Force That Shaped Microsoft’s Empire
Anshuman Jain Apr 4, 2025
Microsoft Copilot+ Features Arrive on AMD and Intel PCs
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 1, 2025
Windows 10 Support is Ending; Here’s What You Need to Do Next
Arjun Sha Mar 24, 2025
#Tags
#Microsoft#Microsoft Copilot

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...