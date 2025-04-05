Microsoft Copilot Levels Up with Deep Research Capabilities

Last year, Google’s Gemini 2.0 introduced the deep research feature, allowing the AI to perform multistep research on any topic. ChatGPT later adopted it in February of this year, and it looks like it is time for Copilot users to enjoy the same functionality as the feature finally makes its way to Microsoft’s AI chatbot.

The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary by announcing a bunch of new advancements coming to its Copilot AI. One of these latest additions is the ability to conduct deep research. With just a prompt, Copilot will now be able to perform a thorough and complex research on any subject, gathering data from multiple sites, sources and related images.

Image Credit: Microsoft

So let’s say you are making a project on conspiracy theories, then you can ask Copilot to discuss what are conspiracy theories and even ask it to list them in a tier list fashion. Ranging them in the most known to completely obscure ones. Within a few minutes, Copilot will present you with a well detailed document with all the details.

While Copilot might not be the first one to include the deep research feature, it is a big deal that the feature is finally making its way to the AI. However, that’s not the only news here, as the Microsoft has mentioned several other improvements making their way to Copilot. Like automated web Actions or the ability to generate Podcasts.

