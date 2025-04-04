Home > News > Microsoft Copilot Can Now Turn Your Interests into Podcasts

Microsoft Copilot Can Now Turn Your Interests into Podcasts

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
shot of an iphone with the Microsoft Copilot app welcome screen
Image Credit: Primakov/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Microsoft's Copilot AI now creates personalized podcasts based on user prompts.
  • It can generate audible and engaging podcasts on any topic of your interest.
  • This feature can also summarize web content in podcast form.

Microsoft‘s Copilot AI is now getting smarter and more functional as the company has announced a slate of new features coming to this LLM chatbot. We have already discussed the Actions feature that will surf the web for you, but another neat trick up Microsoft Copilot’s sleeve is the ability to create personalized podcasts for you.

Yes, Copilot will now be able to generate AI-powered podcasts based on your requests and prompts. This will allow the AI to deliver information that you need to know in a more engaging and informational manner, which you can listen to while doing another task.

Also Read: Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back At the Evolution of Windows
A promotional image showing personalized podcasts made possible with the help of the new Microsoft Copilot AI
Image Credit: Microsoft

You can ask Copilot to create a personalized podcast to plan vacations or compare housing options before the purchase. And with minimal effort, the AI will generate a podcast explaining the subjects and their details in brief.

This new feature will also let you input sources, or website content, and ask Copilot to create a podcast to discuss the subject discussed in an article. Something we have already seen executed stunningly by Google’s Notebook LM. But Copilot is taking the same formula, one step ahead, by doing that for everything that you need to know or learn about.

What do you think about personalized podcasts with Copilot AI? Will you be giving it a shot once it comes out? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back At the Evolution of Windows
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 4, 2025
Bill Gates vs Satya Nadella: The Architects of Microsoft’s Dominance
Arjun Sha Apr 4, 2025
For Its 50th Anniversary, I Want Microsoft to Bring Back Windows Phones
Anshuman Jain Apr 3, 2025
Ballmergeddon: The Force That Shaped Microsoft’s Empire
Anshuman Jain Apr 4, 2025
#Tags
#Microsoft#Microsoft Copilot

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...