Microsoft Copilot Can Now Turn Your Interests into Podcasts

Microsoft‘s Copilot AI is now getting smarter and more functional as the company has announced a slate of new features coming to this LLM chatbot. We have already discussed the Actions feature that will surf the web for you, but another neat trick up Microsoft Copilot’s sleeve is the ability to create personalized podcasts for you.

Yes, Copilot will now be able to generate AI-powered podcasts based on your requests and prompts. This will allow the AI to deliver information that you need to know in a more engaging and informational manner, which you can listen to while doing another task.

Image Credit: Microsoft

You can ask Copilot to create a personalized podcast to plan vacations or compare housing options before the purchase. And with minimal effort, the AI will generate a podcast explaining the subjects and their details in brief.

This new feature will also let you input sources, or website content, and ask Copilot to create a podcast to discuss the subject discussed in an article. Something we have already seen executed stunningly by Google’s Notebook LM. But Copilot is taking the same formula, one step ahead, by doing that for everything that you need to know or learn about.

