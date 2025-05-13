Microsoft Offers Free Office Apps and Copilot for Students for 3 Months

Following OpenAI and Google, Microsoft is now offering time-limited free access to its premium Office apps and Copilot AI for students. Microsoft says college students in the US can sign up for a 3-month free trial which brings access to Microsoft 365 Personal and Copilot. Among the benefits, students get desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, with Copilot integration.

Apart from that, college students also get 1 TB of cloud storage during the free trial period. After the 3-month trial period, students can continue using the plan at a 50% discount, bringing the cost down to $4.99 per month from $9.99 per month. Basically, Microsoft is offering a longer free trial for students and bundling Copilot access to entice college students.

Note that the 3-month free trial is only available to college students in the US. If you are from outside the US, you can still subscribe to the discounted $4.99 monthly plan. You can head to this link to grab the 3-month free trial right away. Students need to sign up with their college or university email address to verify their student status.

Back in February, I reported that Microsoft was testing an ad-supported version of Office for free in a few countries. So if you can’t get the student offer, you can try the ad-supported, desktop version of Office, but keep in mind that most of the key features are missing from this version.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Plus to students for free. And just recently, Google joined in and announced that Gemini Advanced is now free for students. Students can grab these offers to improve their academics and productivity.