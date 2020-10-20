WhatsApp is preparing to add a couple of much-needed improvements to WhatsApp Web. With the recent version 2.2043.7 update, the company has started working on adding support for voice and video calls via the web version.

The upcoming calls support on WhatsApp Web was first spotted by WABetaInfo. As per its reports, voice and video calls are not limited to private chats. The messaging platform will support group voice and video calls on the web as well.

Once the feature goes live, you will see two new buttons in the top bar. As you can see below, these buttons will be placed to the left of the search button. The beta tag on the icon indicates that the feature is still in the works and is not ready for prime time.

WaBetaInfo has also managed to enable the feature to take a few screenshots of the interface. When you receive a call via WhatsApp Web, you will see a pop-up window with options to accept, decline, or ignore the call.

WhatsApp is planning to add a relatively smaller and compact window when you’re initiating a call through WhatsApp Web. This includes the video call button, mic button, hang up button, and the option to view the status of the call.

Adding support for voice and video calls on the web is undoubtedly a smart move at the time of the coronavirus pandemic where users across the globe are relying on these services more than ever. However, we will have to wait until WhatsApp officially rolls out the feature to all users to actually see how useful this turns out to be.

Featured Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo