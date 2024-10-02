WhatsApp Adds Filters and Backgrounds to Spice up Your Video Calls!

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately, introducing new features such as the creation of AI images from attachments, the ability to like status updates, and more features in September. Now, as we step into October, WhatsApp has officially added Filters and Backgrounds for video calls to its app.

This comes as an attempt to make video calls more engaging and fun, as in the official release blog, WhatsApp writes, “…we’re rolling out filters and backgrounds to make your video calls even more engaging. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch.” now you can add backgrounds and filters on video calls 🤳 set the vibe and show up in new ways, it’s your call pic.twitter.com/LNVWfaKCBy— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 1, 2024

The blog post talks about how filters can create “playful atmospheres.” Meanwhile, when it comes to backgrounds, they emphasize how they help keep surroundings private. I mean, letting those on a video call see your messy room can be embarrassing, so this is a nice feature for sure.

There are ten distinct filters and backgrounds to choose from. WhatsApp says “you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look.” Additionally, WhatsApp also reveals the filter options, namely Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duo tone.

Image Credit: WhatsApp

When it comes to video backgrounds in WhatsApp, users can choose from Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest options. Moreover, alongside filters and backgrounds, WhatsApp has introduced Touch up and Low light modes, which can help enhance and brighten up your environment for more clarity and aesthetics in video calls.

To use the feature, when on a video call, WhatsApp users will need to tap on the magic wand icon at the top right to summon the filters and backgrounds panel. Then, from here, they can make their selection.

Well, that said, these features are not new to WhatsApp Beta users. Back in June itself, WABetaInfo noted the addition of this feature to WhatsApp beta for Android. Anyway, it’s good to see the feature make its public debut. Over the next couple of weeks, the feature will gradually roll out to everyone on both Android and iOS.

Also, another WABetaInfo report suggested that these filters and backgrounds will be making their way to the native WhatsApp Camera, letting users take advantage of them on the fly.

What do you think of WhatsApp’s new filters and backgrounds for video calls? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!